Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

From sprawling country estates and period properties to attractive apartments and new builds, there’s exceptional homes on the market across the north and north-east this week.

And to save you having to scroll through the internet, we’ve handpicked six of the best properties on the market right now.

85 Arran House, Oakhill Grange, Aberdeen

Alfresco dining can be savoured on the sun terrace of this stylish west end apartment.

Sleek and stylish throughout, this attractive ground floor apartment also has three double bedrooms with ensuites and a contemporary open plan lounge, kitchen and dining space.

On the market for offers over Â£430,000 with the estate agent James and George Collie, this superb home also has beautiful landscaped garden grounds.

Arndale View, Elgin

Wake up to breathtaking views in this serene sanctuary.

Enjoying a semi-rural location on the edge of Elgin, this five-bedroom detached home certainly has the wow factor.

From the magnificent master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the stunning countryside to the cinema room/study, gym and amazing open plan kitchen, dining and living areas, every inch of this plush property is made for modern family life.

The property, which is on the market for offers over Â£695,000 with Compass Estates, also has a beautiful garden.

House Of Aquahorthies, Burnhervie, Inverurie

Set within 155 acres, this magnificent mini estate comes with a stunning mansion house, cottages, a walled garden, paddocks, loch and boathouse.

Constructed of pink granite, the A-listed detached mansion house has a plethora of plush features including a library, an elegant drawing room, nine bedrooms and five bathrooms.

In addition, this estate – on the market for offers over Â£2,495,000 – also has two further properties plus a B-listed quadrangle of traditional outbuildings including a two storey former mill.

Outside, the vast garden grounds include land for grazing as well as woodland and a loch.

Loch Ness View, Dores

Hunt for Nessie from the comfort of this incredible family home near Inverness.

Nestled within an exclusive development, close to Dores Beach on the shore of Loch Ness, the fabulous five-bedroom dream home – on the market for offers over Â£849,000 with Strutt and Parker – is seriously stylish throughout.

From the open plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and family area to the luxury principal bedroom with dressing room, study area and ensuite, absolutely everything about this handsome home is sure to appeal.

Hillhead house, Auchattie, Banchory

Boasting arguably one of the best views of Scolty Hill, this striking four-bedroom home brings something special to the property market.

Beautifully refurbished throughout, the superb home opens up with an impressive living room/cinema room together with an ensuite guest bedroom and a luxury cloakroom.

At the heart of the home – on the market for offers over Â£699,000 with Aberdein Considine – is the open plan kitchen, dining, sun room while outside there is a summer house and a gorgeous landscaped gardens.

7 Balbithan View, Kinmuck, Inverurie

Set out over three levels, this wonderful home is made for making special memories.

Together with fantastic views over the surrounding countryside, this excellent family home – on the market for offers over Â£450,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace – also boasts three reception rooms, three bathrooms and five bedrooms.

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as the garden has a greenhouse, raised beds, apple trees and even a kitchen garden.

And for those warmer summer nights, family barbecues can be savoured on the large patio area.

For more details on the properties featured, check out the ASPC website aspc.co.uk or the Rightmove website rightmove.co.uk