Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish has secured an entry into the latest edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland.

Every month, a handful of restaurants are announced for the UK and Ireland guide, considered the Bible of the hospitality industry.

In January, 24 lucky restaurants made it into the guide including Amuse, which owner and head chef Kevin Dalgleish opened in July last year.

Only one other Scottish restaurant was added for the month – North Port in Perth.

The full 2023 guide will be released on Monday March 27.

“These newly added restaurants across Great Britain and Ireland boast great variety and come in all different styles; some casual and relaxed; others more formal – but all united by one thing: great cooking,” the Michelin Guide said.

Michelin listing is latest honour for Kevin Dalgleish

Inclusion in the guide is a significant landmark for Amuse, which joins Moonfish Cafe on Correction Wynd as the only Aberdeen representative in the upcoming 2023 edition.

It is also the latest honour for owner Mr Dalgleish, a former executive chef of The Chester Hotel. Originally from the Borders, he trained at The Savoy in London.

When it opened on the site of the former No.1 Bar & Grill on Queen’s Terrace, Amuse marked a branching out for Mr Dalgleish as he stepped into the role of owner/chef.

Describing Amuse, the Michelin Guide said: “Kevin Dalgleish is a well-known chef in Aberdeen and his restaurant occupies the spacious basement of a granite townhouse, in a quiet residential neighbourhood yet just minutes from the city centre.

“The kitchen use prime Scottish ingredients blended with French techniques to create good-looking dishes that deliver on flavour.”

Aberdeenshire restaurants already in the guide include Braemar’s Clunie Dining Rooms and Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Inverness’s Rocpool is part of a sizable Highland contingent that also includes the Dipping Lugger in Ullapool

In December, Nairn’s Garden Cafe – previously the Kale Yard Cafe – was one of 25 restaurants to be added to the 2023 guide.