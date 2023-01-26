Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide

By Andy Morton
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 5:24 pm
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish has secured an entry into the latest edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland.

Every month, a handful of restaurants are announced for the UK and Ireland guide, considered the Bible of the hospitality industry.

In January, 24 lucky restaurants made it into the guide including Amuse, which owner and head chef Kevin Dalgleish opened in July last year.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish opened last summer. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Only one other Scottish restaurant was added for the month – North Port in Perth.

The full 2023 guide will be released on Monday March 27.

“These newly added restaurants across Great Britain and Ireland boast great variety and come in all different styles; some casual and relaxed; others more formal – but all united by one thing: great cooking,” the Michelin Guide said.

Michelin listing is latest honour for Kevin Dalgleish

Inclusion in the guide is a significant landmark for Amuse, which joins Moonfish Cafe on Correction Wynd as the only Aberdeen representative in the upcoming 2023 edition.

It is also the latest honour for owner Mr Dalgleish, a former executive chef of The Chester Hotel. Originally from the Borders, he trained at The Savoy in London.

Kevin is an experienced fine dining chef. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

When it opened on the site of the former No.1 Bar & Grill on Queen’s Terrace, Amuse marked a branching out for Mr Dalgleish as he stepped into the role of owner/chef.

Describing Amuse, the Michelin Guide said: “Kevin Dalgleish is a well-known chef in Aberdeen and his restaurant occupies the spacious basement of a granite townhouse, in a quiet residential neighbourhood yet just minutes from the city centre.

“The kitchen use prime Scottish ingredients blended with French techniques to create good-looking dishes that deliver on flavour.”

The Michelin Guide describes Amuse as a place that delivers on flavour. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire restaurants already in the guide include Braemar’s Clunie Dining Rooms and Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Inverness’s Rocpool is part of a sizable Highland contingent that also includes the Dipping Lugger in Ullapool

In December, Nairn’s Garden Cafe – previously the Kale Yard Cafe – was one of 25 restaurants to be added to the 2023 guide.

