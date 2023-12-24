Why the birth of 890g baby Logan has made Aberdeen mum hopeful for first Christmas

For first-time mum Rebecca Park, the birth of her son Logan did not go to plan.

She was happily enjoying an issue-free pregnancy until a routine appointment on July 10 this year quickly spiralled.

Feeling unwell for the first time, after the midwife checked her over, Rebecca was told: “’I don’t want to scare you but you’re going to have to go up to the hospital.’”

The 26-year-old from Woodside started to panic as her husband Shaun drove them to ARI, and she was quickly wheeled into labour and delivery in a wheelchair when she arrived.

“It’s a bit of a blur,” the admin assistant said. “They put a monitor on my belly because Logan had reduced movements at this point.

“He was moving around but I couldn’t feel anything, which was quite concerning.

“They did an emergency scan and found out he hadn’t grown in two weeks, which is quite unusual.

“They made the decision there and then he was going to have to be delivered via C-section.”

‘I didn’t get to come home with my baby which was tough’

A few hours after her appointment, and at 28 weeks pregnant, Rebecca was being prepped for surgery after showing signs of pre-eclampsia.

Their wee boy Logan was born at 4.15pm weighing 890 grams – just under 2lbs.

Rebecca was kept in for eight more days but Logan stayed in the Neonatal Unit for 12 weeks.

The first few weeks, Rebecca admitted, were particularly hard.

She said: “When you have a baby you expect to come home with your baby. The fact that I didn’t come home with mine, it was a bit tough.”

Now a bit of a “cheeky chappy”, Logan is back at home smiling his way through life and enjoys hearing his dad playing the guitar.

Excited for baby’s first Christmas

“I’m so excited now for his first Christmas,” added Rebecca. “Without sounding too morbid, I didn’t think I was going to come home with my baby; because of what he’s been through it’s that bit more special.

“It’s definitely made me tougher and more aware of things that can actually go wrong.

“While he was in the unit he had a few bumps along the way. He had a haemorrhage in his lungs, a really bad infection, suspected sepsis and chronic lung diseases. You become tougher but also hopeful.

“I used to be the type of person who would just assume the worst, and to begin with I was just assuming he wasn’t going to make it.

“But then he had the first bump, and he came over it, and he had another bump and he came over it.”

The Archie Foundation

For anyone going through a similar experience, Rebecca encouraged people not to bottle up how they are feeling.

She added: “It’s one of those things, you’ve just got to try and be hopeful and talk to people; don’t keep it to yourself because it can drive you insane.”

To find out more information about The Archie Foundation or to seek support, visit the website or call 01224 559559.

