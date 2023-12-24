Why the birth of 890g baby Logan has made Aberdeen mum hopeful for first Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why the birth of 890g baby Logan has made Aberdeen mum hopeful for first Christmas

When Rebecca Park's pregnancy very quickly went wrong, she was not sure if they would be bringing their son Logan home. Lottie Hood reports.
Lottie Hood
Two photos side-by-side of Logan Park when he was first born in a blue hat and him smiling months later lying down.
Aberdonian Logan Park was born at 28 weeks old after his mum Rebecca started having complications. Image: Rebecca Park.

For first-time mum Rebecca Park, the birth of her son Logan did not go to plan.

She was happily enjoying an issue-free pregnancy until a routine appointment on July 10 this year quickly spiralled.

Feeling unwell for the first time, after the midwife checked her over, Rebecca was told: “’I don’t want to scare you but you’re going to have to go up to the hospital.’”

The 26-year-old from Woodside started to panic as her husband Shaun drove them to ARI, and she was quickly wheeled into labour and delivery in a wheelchair when she arrived.

Logan Park in the Neonatal Unit in Aberdeen.
Logan weighed 890 grams when he was born. Images: Rebecca Park.

“It’s a bit of a blur,” the admin assistant said. “They put a monitor on my belly because Logan had reduced movements at this point.

“He was moving around but I couldn’t feel anything, which was quite concerning.

“They did an emergency scan and found out he hadn’t grown in two weeks, which is quite unusual.

“They made the decision there and then he was going to have to be delivered via C-section.”

‘I didn’t get to come home with my baby which was tough’

A few hours after her appointment, and at 28 weeks pregnant, Rebecca was being prepped for surgery after showing signs of pre-eclampsia.

Their wee boy Logan was born at 4.15pm weighing 890 grams – just under 2lbs.

Sean and Rebecca holding Logan in hospital.
Shaun and Rebecca holding Logan at the Neonatal Unit.

Rebecca was kept in for eight more days but Logan stayed in the Neonatal Unit for 12 weeks.

The first few weeks, Rebecca admitted, were particularly hard.

She said: “When you have a baby you expect to come home with your baby. The fact that I didn’t come home with mine, it was a bit tough.”

Now a bit of a “cheeky chappy”, Logan is back at home smiling his way through life and enjoys hearing his dad playing the guitar.

Excited for baby’s first Christmas

“I’m so excited now for his first Christmas,” added Rebecca. “Without sounding too morbid, I didn’t think I was going to come home with my baby; because of what he’s been through it’s that bit more special.

“It’s definitely made me tougher and more aware of things that can actually go wrong.

“While he was in the unit he had a few bumps along the way. He had a haemorrhage in his lungs, a really bad infection, suspected sepsis and chronic lung diseases. You become tougher but also hopeful.

Rebecca and Logan at the Christmas market in Aberdeen.
Rebecca and Logan at the Christmas market in Aberdeen for his first Christmas.

“I used to be the type of person who would just assume the worst, and to begin with I was just assuming he wasn’t going to make it.

“But then he had the first bump, and he came over it, and he had another bump and he came over it.”

The Archie Foundation

For anyone going through a similar experience, Rebecca encouraged people not to bottle up how they are feeling.

She added: “It’s one of those things, you’ve just got to try and be hopeful and talk to people; don’t keep it to yourself because it can drive you insane.”

To find out more information about The Archie Foundation or to seek support, visit the website or call 01224 559559.

Click on the links to read more about wee Ava’s first Christmas after contracting chicken pox and defying the odds.

 

