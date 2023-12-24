Longer prayers, Top Gun and lots of chanting: How the monks of Pluscarden Abbey spend Christmas and New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Longer prayers, Top Gun and lots of chanting: How the monks of Pluscarden Abbey spend Christmas and New Year

The 17 monks have a busy schedule for the festive period, but always find the time for a movie on New Year's Day.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Brother Michael in the chapel at Pluscarden Abbey with stained glass window behind.
Christmas brings longer prayers and reflection at Pluscarden Abbey. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There are few who put their Christmas decorations up later than the monks of Pluscarden Abbey, but once they’re up there are few who throw themselves into the festive season more.

While the rest of the world is getting itself ready for the big day, there isn’t a single sign of celebrations in the monastery.

No wreath on the door, no tree by the window and certainly no tinsel.

That’s because for the 17 monks of Pluscarden Abbey the festive season only begins on Christmas Eve – and not a single day sooner.

Exterior view of Pluscarden Abbey with horses on path.
Pluscarden Abbey provides solitude throughout the year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What follows though is an intense and tiring schedule of prayers, chanting and celebrations over the next two weeks.

However, like all of us, they manage to find the time for a movie and their choice last year was, perhaps surprisingly, Top Gun: Maverick.

‘Tiring schedule for monks on Christmas Day’

Life at Pluscarden Abbey is strictly regimented and structured around prayers, chanting and church services.

It means there are absolutely no decorations up ahead of Christmas Eve before greenery and six nativity crib scenes are hastily put together.

Brother Michael, who lives at the abbey, said: “For Christmas we don’t really do anything until the midnight mass on December 24.

“I suppose by comparison to everywhere else it might look a bit spartan.

Brother Michael inside Pluscarden Abbey with stained glass behind.
Brother Michael admits the Christmas Day schedule can be tiring. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s mostly in the church itself, we have a crib with a nativity scene. There a few other things we have, we bring in branches from outside and have some shrubbery with berries.

“There’s no extra services, but they are mostly longer. We still have the eight services we have every day but they would total about six hours instead of four.”

The one change to their daily schedule is the special midnight mass on Christmas Eve, which regularly draws members of the public.

Brother Michael added: “It starts at 10.15pm with lots of psalms and that goes on until about 2am, and then it’s up again at 6.15am for the morning service. It’s actually very tiring.”

After a busy day they sit down as a “family” for a turkey dinner with homemade Christmas pudding to follow.

Movie treat for abbey monks at New Year

The days following Christmas are still incredibly busy for the monks at Pluscarden Abbey.

St Stephen’s Day comes on Boxing Day, St John’s Day is on the 27th and Holy Innocents Day, when King Herod ordered the murder of all baby boys in Bethlehem, is on the 28th.

Two monks inside Pluscarden Abbey.
Father Giles and Brother Michael inside Pluscarden Abbey. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

All are marked with a specific chants and prayers across the eight daily services.

There are no guests staying at the abbey during the week of Christmas, which allows the monks time to spend together as a collective.

However, it’s not until New Year that the pace begins to slow with a day of private reflection on Hogmanay.

And then New Year’s Day is one of the only times in the year when they all get together to watch a movie.

How do they choose? They just see what takes their fancy on the day.

The Top Gun sequel was a surprise choice for the Pluscarden Abbey monks to watch last year. Image: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brother Michael said: “Last year it was Top Gun: Maverick, which isn’t the usual type of choice. Usually it’s a family film, we’ve had Finding Nemo recently, the Pixar ones are good.

“We always stop it in the middle for supper. Top Gun was very good for it because you’ll remember Tom Cruise got stranded somewhere in the middle and then had to get back, so it worked quite well in two parts.”

Pluscarden Abbey going for Christmas number one?

This year, the monks of Pluscarden Abbey have released a new album of for Christmas.

However, it’s not the collection of carols that they have been joining locals for.

Entitled Advent, it features the sacred unaccompanied Gregorian chanting that is sung during their services.

It is their sixth CD release and the monks have plenty experience when it comes to music with 7,000 monthly listeners on their Spotify page.

And this year they partnered with London-based jazz pianist Tom Donald for an album fusing the two genres.

Father Giles said: “We recorded it here in the church. I got some lovely photographs of the stained glass reflected on the black grand piano that was moved in.

“I think he’d been looking for monks who would really go for it and make a lot of noise, so he came to us.”

Pluscarden Abbey’s CDs can be bought from their online shop HERE.

