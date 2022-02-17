New phase of The Beaches property development at Johnshaven launched

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east home builder Fotheringham Homes has launched the second phase of its development in an Aberdeenshire fishing village as the initial wave of homes comes close to selling out.

The Beaches at Johnshaven is Fotheringham Homes’ largest development to date and will eventually add 71 new households to the village, a boost for local schools, shops and other amenities.

Plot sizes are generous, with the properties designed to promote open-plan living and lots of natural light.

Space-saving pocket doors come as standard which also means that the generous layout can be easily adapted for different needs.

Character

The use of natural stone detailing alongside white wet dash render is a gentle nod to the character of the fishing village.

A new showhome for phase two is currently under construction but site visits can still be arranged by appointment.

Founded in 2002, Fotheringham Homes is a family-owned and managed company based in Gourdon, with previous developments in Montrose, Inverbervie, Stonehaven, Marykirk, Portlethen and Blairgowrie.

Family business

Director at Fotheringham Homes, Michael Fotheringham, said: “We were blown away by the enthusiasm for The Beaches and just how far afield people wanted to move from to be part of the Johnshaven community.

“As a family business, based in the Mearns, we are aware of just how much of an impact new developments can have on local infrastructure and we have worked closely with local businesses to ensure that our homes bring nothing but benefits to the village.

“As with all our projects, we actively seek out local businesses to partner with us and subcontract to and for Johnshaven we are proud to be working with Crawford Architecture, Nicol of Skene, NorDan, Laings Kitchens and Bathroom and The Inside Story Interior Design, among others, to bring The Beaches to life.”

Johnshaven has been such a desirable destination, that some buyers moved across the country to be part of the community. This was certainly the case for Sally Church and Jane Bartrum who relocated to the village from Wales.

Sally said: “We agreed to purchase our property off-plan, seven months before completion.

“The property fulfilled all of our expectations and continues to do so.

“The village is quaint and the people are welcoming. The position of the property and views are incredible.”

Jane added: “We were able to select our finishes from a wide range of choices which really personalised our new home and the quality of build, the finish and the attention to detail is excellent.

“The site team is on hand to deal with any issues after we move in and always respond promptly. We love our new home.”

Location

At the heart of the village is the harbour and Johnshaven Heritage Museum tells the story of the area’s rich maritime history. The Anchor Inn offers a bite to eat and on a fine day you can enjoy your meal outside.

Prices in Phase Two at The Beaches range from £240,000 to £380,000.

For more information or to arrange a visit contact: info@fotheringhamhomes.com or call 01561 362299.

