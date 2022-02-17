New phase of The Beaches property development at Johnshaven launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New phase of The Beaches property development at Johnshaven launched

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Michael Fotheringham has been bowled over by the popularity of the development at Johnshaven.
North-east home builder Fotheringham Homes has launched the second phase of its development in an Aberdeenshire fishing village as the initial wave of homes comes close to selling out.

The Beaches at Johnshaven is Fotheringham Homes’ largest development to date and will eventually add 71 new households to the village, a boost for local schools, shops and other amenities.

Open-plan design of The Beaches allows for a light and sociable space.

Plot sizes are generous, with the properties designed to promote open-plan living and lots of natural light.

Space-saving pocket doors come as standard which also means that the generous layout can be easily adapted for different needs.

Character

The use of natural stone detailing alongside white wet dash render is a gentle nod to the character of the fishing village.

A new showhome for phase two is currently under construction but site visits can still be arranged by appointment.

Fotheringham Homes has worked with an interior designer to create beautiful rooms.

Founded in 2002, Fotheringham Homes is a family-owned and managed company based in Gourdon, with previous developments in Montrose, Inverbervie, Stonehaven, Marykirk, Portlethen and Blairgowrie.

Family business

Director at Fotheringham Homes, Michael Fotheringham, said: “We were blown away by the enthusiasm for The Beaches and just how far afield people wanted to move from to be part of the Johnshaven community.

“As a family business, based in the Mearns, we are aware of just how much of an impact new developments can have on local infrastructure and we have worked closely with local businesses to ensure that our homes bring nothing but benefits to the village.

“As with all our projects, we actively seek out local businesses to partner with us and subcontract to and for Johnshaven we are proud to be working with Crawford Architecture, Nicol of Skene, NorDan, Laings Kitchens and Bathroom and The Inside Story Interior Design, among others, to bring The Beaches to life.”

The first phase of The Beaches has almost sold out, such has been the interest.

Johnshaven has been such a desirable destination, that some buyers moved across the country to be part of the community. This was certainly the case for Sally Church and Jane Bartrum who relocated to the village from Wales.

Sally said: “We agreed to purchase our property off-plan, seven months before completion.

“The property fulfilled all of our expectations and continues to do so.

A choice of finishes helps to personalise the finished result.

“The village is quaint and the people are welcoming. The position of the property and views are incredible.”

Jane added: “We were able to select our finishes from a wide range of choices which really personalised our new home and the quality of build, the finish and the attention to detail is excellent.

“The site team is on hand to deal with any issues after we move in and always respond promptly. We love our new home.”

Jane Bartrum, left, and Sally Church are delighted with their new home at Johnshaven.

Location

At the heart of the village is the harbour and Johnshaven Heritage Museum tells the story of the area’s rich maritime history. The Anchor Inn offers a bite to eat and on a fine day you can enjoy your meal outside.

Prices in Phase Two at The Beaches range from £240,000 to £380,000.

For more information or to arrange a visit contact: info@fotheringhamhomes.com or call 01561 362299.

