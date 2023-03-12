Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.

This week’s pick of the properties all have at least four bedrooms, gardens, and family-friendly features such as open-plan spaces and decking areas.

Junction Cottage, Alford

Situated on approximately 0.4 of an acre, Junction Cottage is a spacious, modern detached family home, offering strong eco credentials and flexible living space.

This four or five bedroom, architect-designed family home was completed to a high specification in 2021.

It incorporates a stunning open plan living, dining, kitchen space, ideal for modern living with sliding patio doors leading onto the south-facing patio and courtyard garden.

The extensive landscaped, rear garden also houses the bespoke larch clad garden room presently used as a home office.

Also located on the ground floor there is a separate living room with en suite shower room which could be used for a variety of purposes.

Junction Cottage offers the additional benefit of energy efficient central heating provided by an Air Source heat pump, for which the owners receive a payment towards heating costs.

Price over £370,000 with Aberdein Considine. 

The stunning interior of Junction Cottage.

Ivy Cottage, Drumnadrochit

This is a detached, four-bedroom property located on a quiet street in Drumnadrochit which is close to the shores of Loch Ness, approximately 15 miles from Inverness.

It has approximately 0.25 acres of rear garden and off street parking for four cars to the side.

The sitting room has recently been renovated and has French doors leading out to the garden and a multi-fuel burner.

The kitchen diner has dual aspect windows and has base and wall units with integrated Neff oven, hob and dishwasher.

Bedroom three is a double room with patio doors leading to the enclosed garden while the fourth bedroom is currently used as an office.

There is a range of local services provided in Drumnadrochit which include shops, hotels, bank, post office, takeaways, a Co-op, fire service, doctors’ surgery and primary and secondary schools.

There is also a bus service from Drumnadrochit to Inverness where a more comprehensive range of amenities can be found.

Offers over £310,000 with Monster Moves.

Ivy Cottage is near Loch Ness and around 15 miles from Inverness.

16 Polmuir Gardens, Aberdeen

Located within a short walk from the beautiful Duthie Park, this immaculately presented two public/four bedroom terraced townhouse with garage is situated within a modern development in the sought after area of Ferryhill.

Spread over three floors, the spacious and remarkably bright and airy accommodation benefits from gas central heating and double glazing and offers the luxuries of a garage and fully enclosed garden to the rear.

The property is finished to a high standard and is in truly ready to move into condition.

Entered through double doors from a welcoming hallway is the elegant lounge with tall bay window and situated at the rear is the kitchen fitted with modern high quality units and a bright dining area with open outlooks to the garden.

On the first floor, there is a neutrally decorated room with bay window currently used as a sitting room, double bedroom, further double bedroom with en suite, a study with custom made shelving and a contemporary family bathroom.

The second floor comprises a main bedroom offering en suite shower room and deep fitted wardrobes.

Price over £420,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Number 16 Polmuir Gardens is close to Duthie Park and is a four-bedroom terraced townhouse with garage.

1 Glenury Road, Stonehaven

This four-bedroom executive detached family home occupies a generous plot with rooftop views of the town and the countryside beyond as well as the harbour and war memorial.

With an expanse of versatile living space and high quality fixtures and finishings, this is a home to impress.

A stylish vista provides the perfect first impression and other features include Amtico flooring and NEFF integrated appliances.

The formal lounge is flooded with natural light from the large window overlooking lush green views to the front, and from the south-facing French doors which enjoy the pleasant rear garden views.

There is a kitchen/dining/family room which is on open plan, a sun room and sliding patio doors for that indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Price over £410,000 with Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

Number 1 Glenury Road in Stonehaven has a generous plot with lovely views of the town and the countryside.

7 Hummel Craig, Inverurie

Located within a quiet cul-de-sac in Inverurie, this four-bedroom home offers spacious family accommodation.

Decorated in neutral tones throughout, the ground floor accommodation includes the large lounge with box bay windows and spacious kitchen with room for breakfast table and chairs.

To the front of the property is the family room with bay window. Downstairs accommodation is completed by a useful W.C.

The first floor includes the master bedroom, with en suite, which is located at the front of the property allowing superb views of the nearby countryside.

Two of the double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes providing excellent storage.

The fourth bedroom could be used as an office/study but can be adapted to suit family requirements. A family bathroom with three piece suite completes the upstairs accommodation.

Price over £255,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Number 7 Hummel Craig, Inverurie, is in a quiet cul-de-sac, ideal for families.

The Old Smithy Culnaha, Nigg, Tain

This is a wonderful four-bedroom property set in a rural location at Pitcalnie near Nigg and with views across the Cromarty Firth.

The property is well maintained and is set in an enclosed mature garden and there is a double garage and a workshop.

The property comprises four bedrooms, two  bathrooms, two sitting rooms and a kitchen diner.

The sitting room is currently used as a TV room while the bright and spacious living room is wonderfully cosy with a multi-fuel burner sitting on a Caithness flagstone.

There is a newly-installed shower room with large walk-in shower enclosure.

Offers over £310,000 with Monster Moves.

The Old Smithy is set in a rural location with views across the Cromarty Firth.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

