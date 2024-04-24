Spacious home for sale in exclusive development in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Spacious home for sale in exclusive development in Aberdeen’s west end

With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three floors, number 305 Queens Road offers flexible accommodation for everyone to have lots of space

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The conservatory and garden at 305 Queens Road in Aberdeen's west end. Images: Overarching.
The conservatory and garden at 305 Queens Road in Aberdeen's west end. Images: Overarching.

Number 305 Queens Road is likely to tick all the boxes for anyone seeking a comfortable family home in Aberdeen’s west end.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone to spread out, especially as the accommodation is over three floors.

This semi-detached property is one of a small development of five executive houses, sought after due to the location and high standard of accommodation.

The south-facing conservatory at 305 Queens Road.

The home has been designed with flexible family living and entertaining in mind.

The lounge/dining room on the ground floor has double French doors leading out to a sheltered patio.

This is a generously proportioned space, at approximately 23ft by 15ft.

The sheltered patio area with French doors leading out to it.

The well-equipped kitchen is on semi open-plan to a south-facing conservatory with doors to the garden.

The kitchen has been fitted with cream, shaker-style units, opaque glass drawer storage, and under-unit lighting.

It is well equipped with appliances including a Neff double oven and microwave, Neff five-ring induction hob, cooker hood and integrated freezer and dishwasher.

The comfortable lounge at 305 Queens Road.

There is also a breakfast bar for casual dining and the kitchen is on semi open- plan with the conservatory.

The conservatory is ideal for dining or just relaxing. It has windows to two sides and blackout roof blinds, making it comfortable all-year round.

Aberdeen west end property ideal for working from home

Also on this floor is a home office or a fifth bedroom, depending on requirements.

It has French doors with views of the garden and which also open out to the patio.

This room has been fitted with additional sound proofing, making it ideal for when working from home, or as a music room.

The light and bright kitchen with breakfast bar.

There is also a cloakroom and utility room. The utility room has cream shaker-style units and has been plumbed for a washing machine with space for tumble dryer.

The cloakroom has a white two-piece suite with WC and wall-hung wash hand basin.

Juliet balconies and en-suite shower room

Moving up to the first floor, there is a double bedroom with en-suite shower room and two further double bedrooms featuring pretty Juliet balconies.

The family bathroom has a white three-piece suite compromising w.c. wash hand basin and large bath with overhead shower head and additional shower handset.

There is underfloor heating and a chrome heated towel rail.

One of the attractive bedrooms.

On the upper floor, there is a luxurious master bedroom suite with windows on two sides, walk-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

Outside, there are mature, private gardens and a handy workshop/shed, with power and light, as well as a garden storage area.

The front garden enjoys a southerly aspect and a high degree of privacy. It is lawned and has mature borders with a range of flowering and herbaceous plants and shrubs.

The rear garden has fencing and mature hedging which screens it from the roadside.

A light and spacious bedroom.

There is also mature planting in this garden and a patio area, ideal for al fresco dining or entertaining.

The property also benefits from having two exclusive parking spaces and additional shared parking.

Price over £420,000 with Grant Smith Law Practice and on the aspc website.

Number 305 Queens Road is on a small development of five executive houses.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

The impressive homes lies west of Westhill. Image: Galbraith.
Victorian country home overlooking Loch Skene on the market for £1.3 million
Aerial view of Tillery House and grounds
'Special package' Udny home comes with ruins of historic mansion
Cluny Hill is for sale.
See inside former Victorian hotel once a spiritual haven for Findhorn Foundation
2
Josephine Phelan has loved everything about her amazing apartment within Keith Hall.
Live the high life in an Inverurie castle for £260,000
If you're in the market for a new build then the latest offerings from Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes may appeal.
6 stylish new builds on the market across Moray and the Highlands
Debbie Ross has worked hard to return her period home back to its former glory.
Debbie shows us inside her Aberdeen period property renovation
Couple setting up a Protected Property Trust
Don’t let care home fees threaten your legacy
Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra near Inverurie.
A glimpse inside three stunning north-east houses up for Scotland's Home of the Year
Backhill Steading is on the market for £440,000.
Stunning converted Kemnay mill with luxury interior reduced by £35,000
The Ironworks with some of Bricks Capital's images from 2021 of how the hotel would look
More than a year after it closed, why has nothing happened at the Ironworks?

Conversation