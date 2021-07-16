Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Best cars to keep running costs down

By Felicity Donohoe
July 16, 2021, 6:00 am
The Kia Picanto tops the list of the UK's cheapest cars to run.
Thinking of picking up a new set of wheels? Research by Uswitch reveals the UK’s cheapest and most expensive cars to drive, breaking down the annual running costs of the country’s most popular motors.

Uswitch analysed the costs of running the UK’s 100 most popular cars, calculating the cost per mile (CPM) and total annual running cost (TARC) against the UK’s average distance driven (7,400 miles).

Toyota wins on insurance costs.

The top five cheapest cars to run were the Kia Picanto, Citroen C1, Peugeot 108, Toyota Aygo and the Toyota Yaris, which ranged from £1,372.63 (TARC) for the Picanto to £1,420.18 for the Yaris, all at £0.19 CPM.

The 20th cheapest car included the Mazda 2 at £1,526.99 and £0.21 CPM.

Volvo a bargain for road tax.

And the most expensive cars? Range Rover topped the charts at an annual running cost of £4,902.46 and £0.66 CPM, followed by Porsche 911 (£4,303.62 and £0.58), and the BMW X5 (£4,113.81 and £0.56)

Porsche costly on fuel.

Joel Kempson at Uswitch said: “When buying a new car there are many factors that have to be taken into account before making a final decision on which make and model to purchase.

“However, undoubtedly the most important factor is the costs that come with purchasing a vehicle, not only the cost of the car itself but also the extra cash needed to run it day to day.”

Fiat 500 cheap and cheerful on repairs.

