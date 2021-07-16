Best cars to keep running costs down

Thinking of picking up a new set of wheels? Research by Uswitch reveals the UK’s cheapest and most expensive cars to drive, breaking down the annual running costs of the country’s most popular motors.

Uswitch analysed the costs of running the UK’s 100 most popular cars, calculating the cost per mile (CPM) and total annual running cost (TARC) against the UK’s average distance driven (7,400 miles).

The top five cheapest cars to run were the Kia Picanto, Citroen C1, Peugeot 108, Toyota Aygo and the Toyota Yaris, which ranged from £1,372.63 (TARC) for the Picanto to £1,420.18 for the Yaris, all at £0.19 CPM.

The 20th cheapest car included the Mazda 2 at £1,526.99 and £0.21 CPM.

And the most expensive cars? Range Rover topped the charts at an annual running cost of £4,902.46 and £0.66 CPM, followed by Porsche 911 (£4,303.62 and £0.58), and the BMW X5 (£4,113.81 and £0.56)

Joel Kempson at Uswitch said: “When buying a new car there are many factors that have to be taken into account before making a final decision on which make and model to purchase.

“However, undoubtedly the most important factor is the costs that come with purchasing a vehicle, not only the cost of the car itself but also the extra cash needed to run it day to day.”