Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motors

Driving in heatwaves: what you need to know

By Felicity Donohoe
July 24, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 24, 2021, 8:15 am
The A9: a popular tourist route for summer drivers.
It’s summertime, school’s out, the mercury’s rising, and we’re all in for a treat as the Met Office predicts very warm weather across the country.

However, as millions hit the roads for beach breaks, staycations and countryside excursions, drivers should take extra precaution on the busy roads to protect not just their loved ones, but their cars, too.

Vehicle leasing experts LeasePlan UK have compiled a list of checks for safe driving this summer:

For you:

  • Never leave young, elderly, vulnerable people or pets alone in a car. Even with the window left open, the temperature inside the car can end up double the outside temperature.
  • Check the temperature of your child’s car seat especially uncovered buckles which can reach temperatures high enough to cause second degree burns.
  • Stay hydrated. Research from Loughborough University found a 146% increase in driver error due to dehydration during summer, with slower reaction times, loss of focus and muscle cramps.

For your car, check:

  • Fluid levels every few months including coolant, engine oil and windscreen wiper fluid.
  • Tyre pressure: heat can cause over-inflation and put you at risk of a blowout.
  • Summer car kit in the boot with a warning triangle, reflective jacket, first aid kit, phone charger, blanket and registration documents.
  • Windscreen wipers: make sure they’re in the best shape for summer rainstorms.
  • Pack an emergency kit for roadside waits in the event of a breakdown: sunscreen, water, snacks and blankets.

