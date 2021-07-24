Driving in heatwaves: what you need to know

It’s summertime, school’s out, the mercury’s rising, and we’re all in for a treat as the Met Office predicts very warm weather across the country.

However, as millions hit the roads for beach breaks, staycations and countryside excursions, drivers should take extra precaution on the busy roads to protect not just their loved ones, but their cars, too.

Vehicle leasing experts LeasePlan UK have compiled a list of checks for safe driving this summer:

For you:

Never leave young, elderly, vulnerable people or pets alone in a car. Even with the window left open, the temperature inside the car can end up double the outside temperature.

Check the temperature of your child’s car seat especially uncovered buckles which can reach temperatures high enough to cause second degree burns.

Stay hydrated. Research from Loughborough University found a 146% increase in driver error due to dehydration during summer, with slower reaction times, loss of focus and muscle cramps.

For your car, check: