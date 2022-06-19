Caravanners being ‘forgotten’ in electric car push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Caravanners being ‘forgotten’ in electric car push

By Jack Evans
June 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Caravan owners who use their cars to tow are being left behind in the drive to move to electric vehicles.

That’s according to Whatcar who, along with The Camping and Caravanning Club, tested eight of the latest electric cars to see how their ranges compare when driven with or without a caravan attached.

The best performing car – the BMW i4 – managed 113 miles when towing a caravan weighted to 85% of the car’s kerb weight, while the worst was the BMW iX, which returned 78.1 miles despite a claimed total range of 198 miles.

LEZs and fuel costs turning drivers off petrol and diesel cars

The average drop in range compared with when a caravan wasn’t attached – on the same test route and in the same conditions – was 54.6%.

In contrast, a petrol or diesel car will see their fuel economy drop by around a third when towing, which means that EV owners looking to take a caravan will have to stop more frequently.

It’s crucial that the infrastructure is in place to support those who use their cars to pull a caravan or trailer

Whatcar found that none of the motorway services run by the three main operators in the UK had the facilities to allow a caravanner to charge up an EV without unhitching first.

Moto said it was unable to comment, and Welcome Break didn’t respond to the enquiries on its future charging infrastructure plans.

Will EV charge point plan will leave some UK areas behind?

However, a spokesman for Roadchef said: “While supporting cars and vans is our current priority, we are actively consulting with caravan forums to determine their needs around electric car charging.

“We aim to facilitate towing EVs well ahead of any bans on petrol and diesel models in the UK.”

Caravanner needs an “afterthought”

The best electric car to come out of the test was the Kia EV6 fitted with a 77.4kWh battery, which brings a range of up to 232 miles, though tests saw it manage 101 miles when towing. It was handed the award for the best electric tow car.

Steve Huntingford, What Car? editor, said: “Electric car ranges have improved massively over the last decade, but towing is always going to reduce how far you can go on a charge, so it’s crucial that the infrastructure is in place to support those who use their cars to pull a caravan or trailer.

“At the moment their needs feel like an afterthought, even though the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK is just eight years away.”

Campervanning Scotland: Which option is best for you?

A weekend away with a rooftop tent

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]