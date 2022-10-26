Motorists delaying crucial car repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Research has shown that potentially millions of UK motorists are delaying critical tyre maintenance as the cost of living hits households, prompting calls for drivers to get on top of vehicle repairs and avoid accidents.

Research commissioned by independent road safety charity IAM RoadSmart surveyed 1,004 motorists on whether they have delayed making vehicle repairs or improvements amid the cost of living crisis.

Of those surveyed, one in 10 (11%) stated that they had put off replacing their tyre when the tread is low. Meanwhile, 7% of survey respondents also stated that they have put off making a tyre change due to a puncture.

Cost-of-living crisis leading to repair delays

This means that almost 36 million people with a full driving licence in the UK – and up to 4.2 million drivers – are possibly deferring critical tyre safety maintenance, while up to 2.5 million motorists are potentially putting off fixing a puncture.

Worryingly, TyreSafe research has revealed that on average 153 people are killed or seriously injured every year due to defective tyres, contributing towards 150,000 tyre-related convictions in the past three years.

Invest in winter tyres to save money

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, commented: “Our research has laid bare that far too many motorists have decided to put off potentially critical maintenance on their tyres.

“While we recognise the financial issues many motorists will be facing during such difficult times, taking a chance with your tyres is simply not worth the risk when your own, and other road users’ safety is at risk.

“Furthermore, failing to replace tyres that need to be replaced could let motorists down financially in the long term. Indeed, investing in tyres with a high specification, which are appropriate for the season, will help with your vehicle’s fuel economy.

“This will help motorists save money in the long run – especially when this is accompanied with more economical driving habits.”

It’s crucial that we place more importance on the maintenance of our own vehicles and prioritise safety on the roads

John Dillon, head of dispute resolution at law firm Watermans, added that as winter conditions begin to set in, it’s a good time for motorists to consider exercising more caution whilst driving and give additional focus to car maintenance to ensure road safety is a priority.

He said: “Motorists need to consider how wintery weather and darkness might affect their driving conditions and visibility on the road.

Brakes key to road safety

“It’s hugely concerning that poorly maintained vehicles contributed to more than 1,700 UK road casualties in 2021, up 7% compared to 2020. Now, faced with even greater financial pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, we don’t want to see a rise in casualties on our roads.

“It’s crucial that we place more importance on the maintenance of our own vehicles and prioritise safety on the roads for ourselves and other road users. With research identifying defective brakes and tyres as the most common vehicle issues, leading to the most casualties, these are two keys areas that motorists can seek to give focus to first.

“Whilst you may be tempted to delay the service of your car or avoid replacing tyres to save money, you will also run the risk of incurring large fines, penalty points and convictions for failure to have proper control of your vehicle.”