Flower power: Elgin mum turns lockdown hobby into blossoming business

When flowers started to take over Ashley Simpson’s living room and kitchen, the Elgin mum knew her lockdown hobby was flourishing into something much bigger than she ever imagined.

Only last year, Ashley was working on the checkouts in Asda while juggling life as a wife and a busy mum-of-two.

But her life changed forever during lockdown when she started making beautiful bespoke artificial and dry flower arrangements.

After posting a few photos of her colourful creations online, word of mouth soon spread and Ashley was inundated with requests to make bouquets for friends and family.

From Asda to entrepreneur

In fact, her hobby has proved so successful that Ashley has since left Asda to set up her own business, Ash Interiors Boutique.

“It just started as a wee hobby and it absolutely blew up,” said Ashley, 34.

“I ended up handing in my notice in work and doing this full-time, it’s just bizarre but it has been amazing.

“I still can’t believe it’s even where it is today.

“I couldn’t have done it without my husband Rory’s support. He works offshore but due to the pandemic he’s home just now so he has been at home to look after the kids which allowed me to put my time and effort into starting Ash Interiors Boutique.”

Dried flowers

It’s from a little room in her garage where Ashley brings her beautiful creations to life.

“I make luxury bespoke artificial flower arrangements and I also supply dried flowers and arrangements, as well as home accessories, such as beautiful vases,” said Ashley.

“I have always absolutely loved home interiors, usually when I seen something I wanted for my own home I would go out there and make it myself.”

Ashley’s bright and bubby personality shines through in her eye-catching floral creations.

Not only do they now adorn window ledges, mantle pieces and gardens in Elgin and beyond but they can also be admired in local businesses including Johnstons on Elgin and The Floor Studio.

“When Johnstons of Elgin approached me to go into the woolen mill, my eldest son was like ‘ wow mum you’re going to be famous now’, said Ashley.

“My son obviously goes to school and tells all his friends, so he’s really proud.”

Hairdressing career

Creativity is something that has always come naturally to Ashley.

“At high school, I got a 1 in Art and my family have always said to me that I was going to do something creative.

“So I trained as a hairdressing and I loved it but it was never my niche.

“With Ash Interiors Boutique I’ve found my niche as it doesn’t even feel like a job.”

Whether it’s artificial or dried flowers for your home, garden or business, Ashley’s custom made arrangements suit everyone’s tastes.

“I cater more to just bespoke arrangements, so somebody can come to me with an idea and colours that they like, so if I’ve got it I’ll make it and if I don’t then I’ll source what they’re looking for and make it up for them.”

Pampas

One of Ashley’s most popular pieces is her pretty pampas grass arrangements and the dried real flowers which can last for over three years.

“Pampas has been the most popular thing because it’s so on trend just now, they sell like hot cakes,” said Ashley.

“The dried flowers are also really on trend.”

Do what makes you happy

With her business positively blooming, Ashley says she feels happier than ever especially as she gets to spend more time with her children Aaron 13, and eight-year-old Finn.

“This is probably the happiest I’ve been in years because it’s just made such a difference to my life, it really has,” said Ashley.

“The kids are chuffed because I’m not leaving to go to work so that’s probably made such a big difference to them.

“They love me being at home especially the fact that I’m just next door so they can just pop in and out whenever they want.”

Bright future

Looking to the future, Ashley would love to open her own studio.

“I feel like I’ve outgrown the garage so I would like to find somewhere that I could turn into a studio or shop,” said Ashley.

“Because I’m so new, I’ll probably give it another six months before I made any big decisions.”

Community spirit

Ashley says the support she has received from the local community has also blown her away.

“The local support has been amazing,” said Ashley.

“I probably wouldn’t have been able to grow my business so quickly without the support from local customers and businesses as well.”

And for Ashley, there’s no better feeling than seeing a photo of one of her creations.

“When someone takes a photo of something I’ve made in their home, it absolutely makes my day.”

Video

