Talk of the Town: Big Manny’s Burgers are here

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Burgerlicious, burgerlicious… the Aberdeen trio behind Big Manny’s Pizza have launched their mouthwatering new venture, Big Manny’s Burgers.

Find out all about it below.

Big Manny’s Burgers

As if Big Manny’s Pizza wasn’t enough of a food sensation in Aberdeen, Big Manny’s Burgers is now serving what it proclaims to be the “best burgers in Aberdeen”.

Available to order for sit-in at The Adams Bar on Holburn Street, these US smash style creations use local beef from Tilly Butcher and come jam-packed with flavourful toppings.

Vegan versions are also available.

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar

Opening its doors for the very first time last week, Common Sense Coffee House and Bar is the first new resident of Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens.

Its opening may have been quiet, but it certainly won’t be quiet here for long.

Enjoy coffees, bakes and books for a chilled afternoon or enjoy a pint with some freshly prepared food until 8pm every day.

The Spiritualist

Everyone loves a nice cocktail. One elegant Aberdeen venue that’s renowned for quality cocktails is The Spiritualist on Langstane Place.

All the classics are catered to a T here, but the venue’s weird, wacky and wonderful cocktail lists are perfect for those looking for something more adventurous.

Enjoy alongside some tasty light bites for the full Spiritualist experience.

Orka Artisan Café and Bistro Ballater

Since opening last year, Orka Artisan Café and Bistro Ballater has garnered a reputation in Deeside for its warm hospitality and delicious food and drink.

During the day, the Braemar Road venue’s specially selected Orkney coffee is the star of the show.

But in the evening, the bistro comes to life with delectable dishes, desserts and cocktails all looking mouthwateringly appetizing.

Firemill Pizza

If you’re a fan of authentic style Italian pizza, then Milltimber’s Firemill Pizza is well worth a look-in.

From traditional margherita to more creative concoctions, variety is at the heart of this business which runs on Fridays and Saturdays from its pizza trailer.

Its latest guest pizza, prosciutto Fiorentina, brings a touch of class with a béchamel sauce base, garlic spinach and richly flavourful prosciutto ham.