Talk of the Town: Big Manny’s Burgers are here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Big Manny’s Burgers are here

By Jamie Wilde
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 12:10 pm
Ready to hear about Aberdeen's latest food craze? Picture from Shutterstock.
Ready to hear about Aberdeen's latest food craze? Picture from Shutterstock.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Burgerlicious, burgerlicious… the Aberdeen trio behind Big Manny’s Pizza have launched their mouthwatering new venture, Big Manny’s Burgers.

Find out all about it below.

Big Manny’s Burgers

Smash style burgers are set to be a hit.

As if Big Manny’s Pizza wasn’t enough of a food sensation in Aberdeen, Big Manny’s Burgers is now serving what it proclaims to be the “best burgers in Aberdeen”.

Available to order for sit-in at The Adams Bar on Holburn Street, these US smash style creations use local beef from Tilly Butcher and come jam-packed with flavourful toppings.

Vegan versions are also available.

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar

The new Common Sense Coffee House and bar.

Opening its doors for the very first time last week, Common Sense Coffee House and Bar is the first new resident of Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens.

Its opening may have been quiet, but it certainly won’t be quiet here for long.

Enjoy coffees, bakes and books for a chilled afternoon or enjoy a pint with some freshly prepared food until 8pm every day.

The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist cocktail.

Everyone loves a nice cocktail. One elegant Aberdeen venue that’s renowned for quality cocktails is The Spiritualist on Langstane Place.

All the classics are catered to a T here, but the venue’s weird, wacky and wonderful cocktail lists are perfect for those looking for something more adventurous.

Enjoy alongside some tasty light bites for the full Spiritualist experience.

Orka Artisan Café and Bistro Ballater

Flat white coffee and a cupcake at Orka.

Since opening last year, Orka Artisan Café and Bistro Ballater has garnered a reputation in Deeside for its warm hospitality and delicious food and drink.

During the day, the Braemar Road venue’s specially selected Orkney coffee is the star of the show.

But in the evening, the bistro comes to life with delectable dishes, desserts and cocktails all looking mouthwateringly appetizing.

Firemill Pizza

Firemill Pizza.

If you’re a fan of authentic style Italian pizza, then Milltimber’s Firemill Pizza is well worth a look-in.

From traditional margherita to more creative concoctions, variety is at the heart of this business which runs on Fridays and Saturdays from its pizza trailer.

Its latest guest pizza, prosciutto Fiorentina, brings a touch of class with a béchamel sauce base, garlic spinach and richly flavourful prosciutto ham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Tapas worth shouting about is what you'll find at Dos Amigos in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Dos Amigos in Aberdeen brings a slice of sunshine to the north-east
0
Local fare is put to the fore at Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Local delicacies are at the heart of Potarch
0
Passion for vintage fashion: Jo Muir's love of vintage clothes and accessories shines through her business Wardrobe Foxes Vintage. Photos/video all Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.
WATCH: Meet Aberdeen's vintage fashionista who's taking Instagram by storm
0
Coastal Pizza is bringing a taste of Italy to Moray. Pictured is owner Gareth Edwards alongside his wife, Sarah.
Coast to crust: Meet the pizza business infusing margheritas with magical sea air
0
The Society Awards 2022 finalists have now been revealed...
Shortlist revealed for The Society Awards 2022
0
A cuppa and a smile is what you'll find at The Seafront in Macduff.
Macduff cafe brings smiles to the seafront
0
talk of the town
Talk of the Town: A taste of Seoul in Aberdeen
0
Pizza from Cafe Contour
Restaurant review: Society lunch club savours the sweet and savoury delights of Cafe Contour
0
Ferryhill House Hotel
Autumn tastes so good at the Ferryhill House Hotel
0
It's judging time... Judges, from left, Gary McDonald, Sam Robson, Amy Singer, Rebecca Carr, Ellie House, Ros Studd and Adrian Watson.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks