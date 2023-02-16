Talk of the Town: Enjoy cafes, cocktails and conversation in Aberdeen this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Valentine’s Day has been and gone for another year, but we are still feeling the love for food and drink businesses across the north-east.

This weekend we are in the mood to cosy down in a cafe and maybe head for a mooch along the beach at Stonehaven – if only for the delicious offerings that await us there.

Aunty Betty’s

Stonehaven’s most popular waterfront ice cream parlour reopened earlier this month and it’s safe to say we are thrilled.

A trip to the seaside isn’t complete without stopping off at Aunty Betty‘s to enter its treasure trove of sweet treats.

Their new frappes boast Kinder, ruby chocolate and Oreo goodness but if you are a cone loyal you can expect flavours to range from honeycomb and cheesecake to Scottish tablet and strawberry meringue.

Cup

Cup on Aberdeen’s Little Belmont Street recently underwent refurbishment to celebrate its 10th birthday.

Whether you are a tea fan or not, the cafe is certain to entice your senses as the bright colours pop on all walls – and the even brighter rainbow bagels – and delicious scents waft from the kitchen.

Tuck into the cafe’s signature rainbow bagels or mini breakfast sliders and enjoy even a toilet trip as you gaze at new Alice in Wonderland murals.

Second Home Cafe

F E R U A R Y ✨.After a lil break in January, classes and events are back! Use the link in our bio to book for all sessions, including a micro film screening! Posted by Second Home Studio + Cafe on Sunday, 29 January 2023

To keep the love flowing, Second Home Cafe and Studio on Huntly Street is hosting a Palentine’s Speed Dating event this Saturday.

The event aims to help people make new friends and widen their social circle, with participants spending two minutes with one another before going on to meet someone new.

The event starts at 3.30pm and you can book your spot at secondhomeaberdeen.com.

BioCafe

If you want to treat yourself by eating out this weekend but would like to veer on the side of healthy, why not try BioCafe?

Situated in Rosemount Viaduct, it offers a range of free-from foods without cutting back on flavour. Recent hits on their menu have included keto Nutella cheesecake, Mediterranean waffles and falafel souvlaki.

Siberia

Aberdeen to the 🌎.@MRobertandsons & @ItsHomeAlone are back with their biggest idea to date – not bad for two boys on Belmont Street. pic.twitter.com/IdzhZPM6RM — Siberia Bar & Hotel (@SiberiaAberdeen) February 6, 2023

Siberia Bar and Hotel certainly has been talk of the town recently after it appeared on a billboard in Times Square of all places.

Whether you’re in the mood for big burgers or classy cocktails, the Granite City staple will deliver them to you.

Hop on the hype and head along to see for yourself why Siberia has gone international.