Brora is an invigorating breath of fresh air all year round

A fixture on the east-coast leg of the famous North Coast 500 route, the Highland village of Brora is no stranger to visitors, particularly at the height of summer. But, for those in search of stunning scenery, rest and relaxation throughout the year, it’s the perfect destination for an out-of-season getaway.

Driving north from Inverness towards Brora, there are breathtaking views and tempting stops around every bend.

The renowned Glenmorangie distillery – just off the A9, past Tain – is a diversion worth making, particularly for whisky lovers, of course. Anybody can book in for a tour of the distillery (which take place regularly throughout the year, albeit less often during winter), or simply wander the peaceful grounds, which look out across the Dornoch Firth, at their leisure.

Staying for a few days makes resisting the initial pull of Dornoch, Golspie and other intriguing spots along the route to Brora easier – we’ll come back to them later. In the meantime, the village calls, with tell-tale signs of Brora’s varied and captivating history everywhere, from the many colourful creels piled high by the harbour, to the 101-year-old clock tower war memorial.

Anyone on the hunt for gifts or souvenirs will find several intriguing shops in Brora’s quiet centre, and – no matter the temperature, month or even time of day – an indulgent ice cream at Capaldis is a must.

The village has long been associated with golf – indeed, its scenic, 18-hole links course celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Visiting fans of the sport will undoubtedly be eager to tee off, and there are special reduced rates for members of other Scottish golf clubs. However, the sight of the neighbouring Brora beach, stretching unhindered for miles, is likely to distract them from their game.

Breathtaking beach walks

In truth, nobody could walk past this sweeping, sandy beach for the first time without taking a closer look. It’s a haven for all things wild and free, yet its atmosphere is wonderfully calm. There’s no question that a walk here is good for the body, mind and soul.

Seabirds glide serenely above the waves, or peck at the sand in search of snacks. Depending on the timing of your visit, you may spot seals, otters, dolphins and even minke whales basking in the North Sea.

On land, farm animals roam the beach (and golf course) freely – so, while dogs are welcome, they should be kept close.

If skies are clear, make the effort to be on the beach for a beautiful sunrise or sunset and you won’t be let down.

As darkness falls, the nearby Royal Marine Hotel is an inviting spot to visit, whether you’re in the market for a drink, something to eat or a bed for a night or two.

Cosy elegance at the Royal Marine Hotel

Elegant, historical, country-house grandeur meets cool boutique hotel in the middle at this recently refurbished retreat, resulting in a chic yet cosy feel throughout.

A double room is spacious and comfortable, with obvious care put not just into decoration, but also thoughtful touches for guests – right down to fresh milk and shortbread rounds for midnight feasting.

Drinks in the adjoining Megan Boyd Bar and Braid Lounge – named after Brora legends – are served with a side of history by friendly staff. Unique cocktails are made to order, some using fruit grown on-site at the hotel.

As with any trip away, it’s in the bar that out-of-towners can collect great tips from locals about how to spend their time in the area wisely. The Big Burn walk in Golspie – a 10-minute drive away – was one such recommendation that didn’t disappoint, revealing a secret paradise of lush greenery and waterfalls, hidden in woodland and reminiscent of a (thankfully dinosaur-less) Jurassic Park.

But, first, dinner. The Royal Marine’s stylish but pleasantly relaxed restaurant, The Curing Yard, once again nods to the area’s heritage, honouring Victorian fish-curer James Landles. He would surely be impressed by the impressive amount of local fish and seafood included on the menu, alongside many meat and some vegetarian and vegan options.

Cooked and presented to a fine-dining standard, dishes are generous, delicious and memorable, with scallops and loch trout proving to be a particular highlight.

Discover Dunrobin and savour a local dram

For hotel guests, breakfast is a similarly lavish affair, again showcasing Highland produce, designed to set you up for a morning of adventuring.

A stone’s throw from the aforementioned Big Burn walking route, Dunrobin Castle, and its vast and beautiful gardens in particular, will keep you busy for hours.

Open annually between April 1 and October 31, the French château-like castle has had many inhabitants and uses over the centuries, and is stuffed full of fascinating artefacts, while the grounds are home to countless incredible plants and flowers.

Should time allow, there’s plenty more exploring to be done in the town of Dornoch, 20 minutes by car from Dunrobin. Wander another picturesque beach, and pop into charming cafes and shops as you please.

Back in Brora, before you bid the village farewell, be sure to pay Clynelish Distillery a visit. Covering the site’s past, as well as the whisky-making process, tours here are interesting and innovative, whether you’re especially into Scotland’s national drink or not.

And, if you are a fan, you’ll enjoy nursing a dram in the distillery’s Scandinavian-inspired bar, with tranquil countryside views.

More information

From spring 2023, standard double rooms at the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora start from £189. The hotel also offers spa breaks in conjunction with the in-house Bliss Spa.

Address: 7 Golf Road, Brora KW9 6QS

Phone: 01408 623800

Email: reservations@royalmarinebrora.com