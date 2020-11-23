Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: No new Covid-19 deaths as first minister confirms 949 more cases
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Richard Gordon column: St Mirren v Aberdeen will likely be ugly – but Dons must make quality count this time
-
Baking recipes: Former Bake Off winner teams up with golden syrup producer to make these delicious treats
-
Man, 25, reported by police for driving almost double the speed limit on Aberdeen 40mph road
-
Aberdeen’s HMT panto is a magical treat of spectacle and subversion… oh, yes it is!
-
Police informed after customer attends Aberdeenshire pharmacy while positive for coronavirus
-
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson backs mentality monsters to bite back