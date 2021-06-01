Wednesday, June 2nd 2021 Show Links
Man charged in connection with lighthouse break-in

By Donna MacAllister
June 1, 2021, 4:55 pm
Kinnaird Head Lighthouse, Fraserburgh.

A man has been charged following a break-in at a north-east lighthouse.

Kinnaird House Lighthouse, which is managed by the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have now confirmed a 35-year-old has been charged and appeared in court yesterday.

A spokesman said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at the Kinnaird Head Lighthouse in Fraserburgh.

“The incident was reported to police shortly before 7am on Saturday.

“Officers are grateful for the members of the public who assisted with the inquiry.”

