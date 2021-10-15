Looking to embrace new ways of working? From co-working spaces to serviced offices and meeting rooms for hire, finding the right office space in Aberdeen to help you adopt a flexible approach is easier than ever.

The landscape of workspaces changed dramatically last year, as the pandemic forced the closures of many businesses and a pivot to home-working.

Suddenly traffic jams, long commutes on busy public transport and stopping by your local for a morning coffee became a distant memory.

And while some level of ‘normality’ is returning, not everyone wants to go back to old ways of working and the traditional office space of Aberdeen.

YouGov research into remote working shows that, if given the choice, 60% of British workers would prefer to work remotely always or some of the time.

Which might explain why many people don’t think we’ll witness workers returning to city centres at the same rate as before. In fact, four in five business decision makers (79%) and 70% of the general public share this belief.

3 alternative options to the traditional office

The question is – how can businesses of all sizes support workers and embrace a less office-centric approach?

Centrum on Union Street, Aberdeen, is leading the drive to more flexible ways of working in the city. It’s transforming what office space in Aberdeen looks and works like, with options to suit different types of businesses and workers.

Here are three alternative options to the traditional office, with advice from Centrum on how to make the most of them.

1 Enjoy independence without feeling lonely with co-working

Share a working environment with other likeminded people in a co-working space in Aberdeen.

You’ll have your own desk but the company of other people working away on their own projects around you.

Carol Angus is centre manager at Centrum Aberdeen. She says that its co-working desks (which you can hire by the day or hour) are proving popular. She said: “People are getting a bit tired of working from home, or when you’re freelancing it’s nice to come in and there’s a bit of buzz.”

Carol recommends: “Have a schedule for your day to make the most of the day/hours you’re booking.

“Take the opportunity to network with other co-workers, as you never know where your next opportunity will come from.

“And make use of all the facilities the centre has to offer to help you feel at home and relaxed.”

2 Go for a hassle-free serviced office

Do you want to enjoy the benefits of a permanent office space in Aberdeen, without any hassle or added stress? A private serviced office might just be the answer.

Cenrtum offers private serviced offices in Aberdeen from one person all the way up to 15 or 20. It also has clients that take multiple offices, using secure passes with keypads for them.

One top tip to bear in mind when looking at hiring a serviced office? Speak honestly to the provider about your needs. Length of lease, options for taking out whole floors, different sized spaces available. Have a chat about what will best suit the needs of your business, to see if the provider can accommodate you.

Centrum, for example, has noticed a demand for flexibility. It is now considering changing the length of leases for private serviced offices (currently six months minimum) to better suit clients.

3 Keep face-to-face contact going by hiring a meeting room

You can still enjoy the communication and sense of community that comes with face-to-face meetings! Simply hire a meeting room.

You’ll find meeting rooms for hire in Aberdeen that are perfect for catch-ups, training or more discreet interviews and meetings.

Ask what is provided before you attend the meeting to ensure everything runs smoothly on the day. Centrum, for example, offers:

Espresso machines.

Breakout areas.

Use of kitchen facilities.

Meeting rooms set up to go with furniture (and stationary, on request).

Presentation screen in meeting room.

How Centrum is adapting to provide the right office space for Aberdeen

Centrum is happy to offer different options for office space in Aberdeen.

Carol only recently started her role as centre manager at the Aberdeen branch, but she brings a lot of experience to the job (including experience working in freelance marketing).

Carol said: “For me, when I found out about the job, it felt like a natural progression.

“I’ve spent 20 years in hospitality which I loved. This felt like a nice step because it’s still customer focussed and client facing. But with Centrum I have a lot of creativity with marketing.

“It’s great to get creative again but it’s also great to get to know this new industry for me.

“I want to do some open house events, every couple of months, and just get out there and talking to people. Working with the likes of Aberdeen chambers, for example, and then we’ve got some really strong food and drink to explore.

“We want to support the guys around us and vice versa.”

