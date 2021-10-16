Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
As Netflix thriller You returns, 7 signs your partner is a narcissist and what to do about it

By Dawn Donaghey
October 16, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: October 16, 2021, 11:50 am

Gripping Netflix psychological thriller You is back for season three.

It follows the life of Joe Goldberg, a man obsessed with women, stalking them, and eliminating threats to his dominance.

But narcissistic personality disorder, like Joe’s, is a real mental health condition.

So how can you tell if someone around you is displaying signs of it? And what should you do about it?

What is a narcissist?

A condition in which people have an inflated opinion of themselves, a need for excessive attention, a lack of sympathy for others and react negatively to criticism.Woman looking away from man in anger

Psychiatrists at rehab clinic Delamere have advice on the red flags you should look for.

1. They lack empathy

The way someone with a narcissistic personality experiences emotion is different from most people. They don’t understand how words, deeds and actions can cause pain or hurt to others.

In a relationship, this translates to them saying cruel things, but not caring because they don’t feel anyone else’s feelings.

2. They’re manipulative

This could be controlling behaviour – telling you what you’re allowed to wear, who you’re allowed to spend time with or where you’re allowed to go.

Narcissists are experts at getting what they want. They don’t care what impact their manipulation has on others. They use it to get attention, validation and status.

3. They gaslight you

Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse, where someone leads you to question your sanity and attempts to undermine your perception of reality.

Narcissists will say or do something abusive and then deny it ever happened.

They will often try to minimise or invalidate your feelings. Along with making you doubt your memory, they’ll deflect responsibility and blame you.

Woman posing for selfie

4. They don’t have any (or many) long-lasting friendships

They have trouble maintaining relationships.

And when a friend no longer serves their needs enough, or threatens their self-image, they will distance or cut them off completely.

Because they can’t form long-lasting relationships, they will often lash out when you want to hang out with your friends.

5. They put you down

Narcissists hate feeling less than, weak or out of control.

So they will pull you down, call you names, hit you with hurtful words and jokes, or belittle your job, social life, personality traits or physical appearance.

Their goal is to lower your self-esteem to increase their sense of power and authority.

Man looking out of window
Controlling behaviour such as watching your every move or telling you where you can go, is common for narcissists.

6. They can’t take criticism

They will reject or ignore criticism, becoming angry, hostile or aggressive to others.

Their need to feel above others makes it difficult for them to take on board suggestions for improvement.

They hate not getting their own way and feel entitled to have their needs and desires met, as they simply can’t deal with disappointment or rejection.

7. Narcissists never apologise

Being abrupt, jealous and self-involved is common. But they will never apologise.

Instead, they’ll devalue your feelings by telling you that you are being overly sensitive or too emotional. If you try to reason with them, they will try ‘educating’ you instead.

Woman alone staring into distance

How to stay sane and deal with it…

  • Talk about it with a local counsellor, friends or join a support group who can help you.
  • Accept you can’t change them. And staying with a narcissistic person can be extremely damaging to you.
  • Leaving a narcissistic relationship will be one of the hardest things you’ll ever do. But it is possible if you practise self-care, keep strong boundaries and constantly remind yourself why you need to walk away.

