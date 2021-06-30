Former Celtic striker linked with vacant Aberdeen FC head of recruitment role By Sean Wallace June 30, 2021, 9:26 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm Tommy Johnson. Former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson has been linked with the vacant head of recruitment role at Aberdeen. According to reports Johnson has emerged as frontrunner to replace Russ Richardson in the role under manager Stephen Glass. Following an extensive review of the football structure at Pittodrie Richardson left that role last month. As part of that restructuring Steven Gunn was promoted to the Director of Football role. Former Celtic and Hibernian striker Darren Jackson (left) is pictured with former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson at the 2017 BetFred Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hibs. One of Gunn’s immediate tasks was securing a new Head of Recruitment. Former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson, 50, is reportedly top of the list for the Aberdeen role. Johnson currently works in the same position for English Championship side Blackpool. Johnson spent four years at Celtic from 1997 to 2001 and won the treble with the Hoops. He also played for Aston Villa, Derby County and Kilmarnock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.