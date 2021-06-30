Former Celtic striker linked with vacant Aberdeen FC head of recruitment role

Former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson has been linked with the vacant head of recruitment role at Aberdeen.

According to reports Johnson has emerged as frontrunner to replace Russ Richardson in the role under manager Stephen Glass.

Following an extensive review of the football structure at Pittodrie Richardson left that role last month.

As part of that restructuring Steven Gunn was promoted to the Director of Football role.

One of Gunn’s immediate tasks was securing a new Head of Recruitment.

Former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson, 50, is reportedly top of the list for the Aberdeen role.

Johnson currently works in the same position for English Championship side Blackpool.

Johnson spent four years at Celtic from 1997 to 2001 and won the treble with the Hoops.

He also played for Aston Villa, Derby County and Kilmarnock.