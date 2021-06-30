Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Celtic striker linked with vacant Aberdeen FC head of recruitment role

By Sean Wallace
June 30, 2021, 9:26 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Tommy Johnson.
Tommy Johnson.

Former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson has been linked with the vacant head of recruitment role at Aberdeen.

According to reports Johnson has emerged as frontrunner to replace Russ Richardson in the role under manager Stephen Glass.

Following an extensive review of the football structure at Pittodrie Richardson left that role last month.

As part of that restructuring Steven Gunn was promoted to the Director of Football role.

Former Celtic and Hibernian striker Darren Jackson (left) is pictured with former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson at the 2017 BetFred Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hibs.
Former Celtic and Hibernian striker Darren Jackson (left) is pictured with former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson at the 2017 BetFred Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hibs.

One of Gunn’s immediate tasks was securing a new Head of Recruitment.

Former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson, 50, is reportedly top of the list for the Aberdeen role.

Johnson currently works in the same position for English Championship side Blackpool.

Johnson spent four years at Celtic from 1997 to 2001 and won the treble with the Hoops.

He also played for Aston Villa, Derby County and Kilmarnock.

 

