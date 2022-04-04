Super Cupra Formentor reaches full power potential

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our recent review of the Cupra Formentor highlighted its aggressive stance and excellent acceleration.

However, ABT Sportsline, the world’s largest automotive aftermarket and performance parts specialist for Audi and VW, have managed to squeeze yet more power out of the SUV.

The charismatic 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine of the most powerful Formentor produces an impressive 390 HP (287 kW) and 480 Nm – slightly more than a current Porsche Carrera.

Both need 4.2 seconds for the sprint from 0-100 km/h. However, ABT Sportsline, who also develop intelligent tuning components for street use, is now offering a performance upgrade specially developed for the VZ5 Formentor that will take it past the powerful Porsche.

For drivers who are prepared to splash the cash, ABT Sportsline has boosted the Formentor speed to give it a super 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds – a leap on its previous 4.2 seconds.

Thanks to ABT Power S*, the Cupra’s performance increases to 450 HP (331 kW), with maximum torque rising to an impressive 530 Nm – and, if preferred, the top speed can be increased to a whopping 270 km/h.

ABT Sportsline also offers several attractive wheel variants for the CUPRA Formentor VZ5. The 20-inch SPORT GR design is available in both matt black or glossy black, or an impressive 21 inches in the form SPORT HR – a multi-spoke design in glossy black.

Prices vary depending on configuration. For more details on your nearest dealership and to configure your model go to abt-sportsline.com

Prices for the Cupra Formentor start at a little under £29,000 and stretch past £44,000 for top spec models.