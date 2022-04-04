Super Cupra Formentor reaches full power potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Super Cupra Formentor reaches full power potential

By Felicity Donohoe
April 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:29 am
Our recent review of the Cupra Formentor highlighted its aggressive stance and excellent acceleration.

However, ABT Sportsline, the world’s largest automotive aftermarket and performance parts specialist for Audi and VW, have managed to squeeze yet more power out of the SUV.

The charismatic 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine of the most powerful Formentor produces an impressive 390 HP (287 kW) and 480 Nm – slightly more than a current Porsche Carrera.

Both need 4.2 seconds for the sprint from 0-100 km/h. However, ABT Sportsline, who also develop intelligent tuning components for street use, is now offering a performance upgrade specially developed for the VZ5 Formentor that will take it past the powerful Porsche.

For drivers who are prepared to splash the cash, ABT Sportsline has boosted the Formentor speed to give it a super 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds – a leap on its previous 4.2 seconds.

Thanks to ABT Power S*, the Cupra’s performance increases to 450 HP (331 kW), with maximum torque rising to an impressive 530 Nm – and, if preferred, the top speed can be increased to a whopping 270 km/h.

ABT Sportsline also offers several attractive wheel variants for the CUPRA Formentor VZ5. The 20-inch SPORT GR design is available in both matt black or glossy black, or an impressive 21 inches in the form  SPORT HR – a multi-spoke design in glossy black.

Prices vary depending on configuration. For more details on your nearest dealership and to configure your model go to abt-sportsline.com

Prices for the Cupra Formentor start at a little under £29,000 and stretch past £44,000 for top spec models.

Super Cupra Formentor: Sporty good looks and power

