Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return

Scottish farmers are invited to attend a series of agronomy workshops showcasing the latest arable research at venues in the Borders, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire this month.

Organised by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the Farm Advisory Service (FAS), the free one-day events will cover a range of topics including the latest research in crop and soil management.

Speakers from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and AHDB will present field trial results from the 2022 season to help inform farmers how variety, fertiliser and fungicide choices can be altered for the new season.

Crop selection and variety performance, optimising fertiliser inputs and IPM planning will also be covered.

“The aim of the roadshows is to present the latest results from the independent crop research AHDB funds through its partners in Scotland,” said AHDB’s knowledge exchange manager (cereals and oilseeds) for Scotland, Adrian James.

Programme will include regionally relevant speakers

“I encourage anyone with an interest in arable farming to attend so they can benefit from the valuable and practical information that we will be sharing to inform their farming decisions.”

The programme will also include regionally relevant speakers and stakeholders from across the arable industry in Scotland, as well as a presentation on precision agriculture from Scottish Arable Farm of the Year award winner, McGregor Farms.

Professor Fiona Burnett from SRUC said: “Producing crops profitably and sustainably has never been more important.

“With increasing net zero and biodiversity needs, information on soil health and the role of carbon within soils will help the arable industry achieve.”

When and where will the workshops take place?

Borders

January 10, from 9.30am to 3.30pm at Buccleuch Arms, St Boswells, Melrose, TD6 0EW.

Perthshire

January 12, 9.30am to 3.30pm at Murrayshall Country House Hotel, Scone, Perth, PH2 7PH.

Aberdeenshire

January 18, from 9.30am to 3.30pm at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, AB51 5NT.

Attendees are asked to book in advance to reserve a place.