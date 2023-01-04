Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return

By Katrina Macarthur
January 4, 2023, 11:45 am
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.

Scottish farmers are invited to attend a series of agronomy workshops showcasing the latest arable research at venues in the Borders, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire this month.

Organised by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the Farm Advisory Service (FAS), the free one-day events will cover a range of topics including the latest research in crop and soil management.

Speakers from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and AHDB will present field trial results from the 2022 season to help inform farmers how variety, fertiliser and fungicide choices can be altered for the new season.

Crop selection and variety performance, optimising fertiliser inputs and IPM planning will also be covered.

“The aim of the roadshows is to present the latest results from the independent crop research AHDB funds through its partners in Scotland,” said AHDB’s knowledge exchange manager (cereals and oilseeds) for Scotland, Adrian James.

Programme will include regionally relevant speakers

“I encourage anyone with an interest in arable farming to attend so they can benefit from the valuable and practical information that we will be sharing to inform their farming decisions.”

The programme will also include regionally relevant speakers and stakeholders from across the arable industry in Scotland, as well as a presentation on precision agriculture from Scottish Arable Farm of the Year award winner, McGregor Farms.

Professor Fiona Burnett from SRUC said: “Producing crops profitably and sustainably has never been more important.

“With increasing net zero and biodiversity needs, information on soil health and the role of carbon within soils will help the arable industry achieve.”

When and where will the workshops take place?

Borders

January 10, from 9.30am to 3.30pm at Buccleuch Arms, St Boswells, Melrose, TD6 0EW.

Perthshire

January 12, 9.30am to 3.30pm at Murrayshall Country House Hotel, Scone, Perth, PH2 7PH.

Aberdeenshire

January 18, from 9.30am to 3.30pm at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, AB51 5NT.

Attendees are asked to book in advance to reserve a place.

