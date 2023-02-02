‘We know fine everyone isn’t driving at 20mph’: Highland councillors call for behaviour change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We know fine everyone isn’t driving at 20mph’: Highland councillors call for behaviour change

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 6:03 pm
Highland councillors say motorists are still not driving at 20mph despite new limits coming into force.
Highland councillors say motorists are still not driving at 20mph despite new limits coming into force.

Highland councillors have reiterated their support for 20mph speed limits – but agreed that motorists are largely ignoring the new rules.

Members of the economy committee agreed to explore more options to slow traffic.

This could include traffic calming measures, and a more consistent approach to speed limits in urban areas.

Ultimately though, members said they’re aiming for long term cultural change.

No police enforcement

At the heart of the debate was a recognition that sticking up a new sign isn’t enough.

Highland Council is a pilot area for the Scottish Government’s national rollout of 20mph zones. By the summer, 130 towns and villages will move to the slower limit.

But members of the economy committee said motorists in their area are continuing to drive at 30mph – or faster.

“The real issue is enforcement,” said councillor Alasdair Christie. “A 20mph zone in itself is not the answer.”

Some councillors claim the police don’t have the resources to enforce 20mph speed limits.  Image: Duncan Brown

Several members reported that Police Scotland doesn’t have the resources to enforce the new speed limit. Inverness member Duncan Macpherson claimed the police regard 20mph zones as “unenforceable and unworkable”.

Economy chairman Ken Gowans said the speed limits require a multi-agency approach, adding: “We’re all working towards the same thing.”

Consistency and culture change

Some councillors claim part of the problem is a patchwork approach across areas of Highland. Many communities now have a mix of 30mph main roads and slower zones around built up areas.

“A good law is a simple law,” said Skye councillor Thomas MacLennan. He suggested that the speed limits should be consistently applied.

Council transport officers agreed, reminding the committee the Highland was asked to be an “exemplar” but the current scheme is causing driver confusion.

Economy chairman Ken Gowans agreed to investigate more actions to deliver traffic slowing in built up areas. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Drew Millar argued in support of more traffic calming measures, acknowledging that simple signage is not enough.

To that end, the committee agreed to investigate more actions it can take to improve compliance.

But they recognised this is not an overnight job. “Culture change has to start somewhere,” said councillor Michael Cameron. “This will save lives.”

Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
'We just want our money back,' say caravan owners facing eviction
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after 'clipping…
garden centre cocaine curry
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women's toilets of Dunelm
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
ScotRail services
'Dangerous and damaging': Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
