‘If we have to endure a monarchy, a holiday treat is the least we should expect’: Orkney councillors back plans to give employees the day off for King Charles’s coronation

Orkney councillors have said the local authority’s employees should get an extra day off to mark the King’s Coronation weekend.

Members of the council’s policy and resources committee were presented with options today.

They chose to grant an extra fixed day of annual leave for employees on May 8 and a day in lieu for those who have to work.

The council’s current estimate currently puts this at a cost of £35,000.

While the coronation will take place on May 6, the UK government announced an additional bank holiday for May 8.

Other options Orkney councillors were given included moving the May Day holiday to May 8 or granting no extra holiday at all.

Councillor Kristopher Leask backed the council doing nothing at all.

He cited the council’s issues with staffing challenges and struggles to recruit as reasons not to grant a fixed annual leave day.

He said it would “send entirely the wrong message”.

Mr Leask also said staff may not wish to mark the coronation in Orkney and giving an extra holiday would exclude those who do wish to celebrate the coronation.

Earlier this month, Shetland Islands Councillors unanimously said their council employees shouldn’t be given the day off.

King Charles coronation creates ‘tricky situation’

The councillor called it a “tricky situation” with none of the options being “particularly agreeable”.

He said not granting an extra holiday would also avoid closing the schools at a time of strikes and exams.

While Mr Leask was not alone, he was in the minority.

A vote saw four councillors vote to do nothing, while 14 voted to grant the extra day off.

Councillor David Dawson said: “To say this is a historic occasion in the life of our nation is something of an understatement.

“These coronations don’t come along on a regular basis. I think Orkney has shown considerable loyalty to the crown over its history.

If we have to endure a monarchy, a holiday treat is the least we should expect.” – Councillor Steven Heddle

“It would be wrong to ignore this historic moment. We should give people the opportunity to share in it across the nation.”

Councillor Steven Heddle may hold a different view on the monarchy, but he agreed with Mr Dawson.

Mr Heddle said: “It would be remiss of me not to say something churlish or anti-monarchy at this point.

“So, I would like to agree with my colleague and friend Councillor Dawson.

“If we have to endure a monarchy, a holiday treat is the least we should expect.”