‘If we have to endure a monarchy, a holiday treat is the least we should expect’: Orkney councillors back plans to give employees the day off for King Charles’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘If we have to endure a monarchy, a holiday treat is the least we should expect’: Orkney councillors back plans to give employees the day off for King Charles’s coronation

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 22, 2023, 11:45 am
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Orkney councillors have said the local authority’s employees should get an extra day off to mark the King’s Coronation weekend.

Members of the council’s policy and resources committee were presented with options today.

They chose to grant an extra fixed day of annual leave for employees on May 8 and a day in lieu for those who have to work.

The council’s current estimate currently puts this at a cost of £35,000.

While the coronation will take place on May 6, the UK government announced an additional bank holiday for May 8.

Other options Orkney councillors were given included moving the May Day holiday to  May 8 or granting no extra holiday at all.

Orkney coronation
Councillors in Orkney have said employees should get an extra day off during the coronation weekend. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Councillor Kristopher Leask backed the council doing nothing at all.

He cited the council’s issues with staffing challenges and struggles to recruit as reasons not to grant a fixed annual leave day.

He said it would “send entirely the wrong message”.

Mr Leask also said staff may not wish to mark the coronation in Orkney and giving an extra holiday would exclude those who do wish to celebrate the coronation.

Earlier this month, Shetland Islands Councillors unanimously said their council employees shouldn’t be given the day off.

King Charles coronation creates ‘tricky situation’

The councillor called it a “tricky situation” with none of the options being “particularly agreeable”.

He said not granting an extra holiday would also avoid closing the schools at a time of strikes and exams.

While Mr Leask was not alone, he was in the minority.

A vote saw four councillors vote to do nothing, while 14 voted to grant the extra day off.

Councillor David Dawson said: “To say this is a historic occasion in the life of our nation is something of an understatement.

“These coronations don’t come along on a regular basis. I think Orkney has shown considerable loyalty to the crown over its history.

If we have to endure a monarchy, a holiday treat is the least we should expect.”

– Councillor Steven Heddle

“It would be wrong to ignore this historic moment. We should give people the opportunity to share in it across the nation.”

Councillor Steven Heddle may hold a different view on the monarchy, but he agreed with Mr Dawson.

Mr Heddle said: “It would be remiss of me not to say something churlish or anti-monarchy at this point.

“So, I would like to agree with my colleague and friend Councillor Dawson.

“If we have to endure a monarchy, a holiday treat is the least we should expect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Eden Court could fill Ironworks void says Monsterfest organiser
caithness birth
Progress in Caithness and Lochaber hospital projects
Campaigners with placards at Evanton Railway Station
'We'll all be on zimmers before Evanton Railway Station reopens' says riled community campaigners
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital amid 'incident' with car in Beauly
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Story of six mysterious skeletons found under kitchen in Applecross home to be shared
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Future of Newtonmore care home secured as NHS Highland take over operations
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Highland Park releases oldest malt to celebrate 225th anniversary - but you'll need £39,000…
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Step forward for planned £20 million eco-hotel at Coul Links golf resort
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Rats in Achnacarry, mouse droppings in Contin and disgusting latrines everywhere: How the lumberjills…
calmac ferries
Delays in repairing aging ferries continues plague patched-up CalMac fleet

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital amid ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Former oil worker wrapped dog lead around victim's neck during life-endangering attacks against women
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles…
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Brenda Page's ex-husband was 'very unemotional' when told she had been murdered, retired policeman…
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Can you help a family in need? Home-Start Aberdeen seeks new trustees
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
News Agenda: How the north and north-east is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
'It's like winning the ice cream Oscars': Ballater shop scoops bronze award
An extra day's holiday will be granted in Orkney on May 8 to mark King Charles's coronation. Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Gavin Price calls for 'cup mentality' as Elgin City aim to return to form

Editor's Picks

Most Commented