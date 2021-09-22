Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heartbroken north-east families warned of missing pet ‘fake ransom’ scam

By Daniel Boal
September 22, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 3:12 pm
Pet owners have been warned to be wary of fraudsters targeting heartbroken families in “despicable” missing pets scam in the north-east.

Scammers have begun targeting the owners of missing pets claiming to be holding their beloved animals to ransom.

Preying on lost animal appeals on social media, fraudulent messages claiming to have found a lost pet are then followed by monetary demands.

Catching people at their most desperate, scammers will insist on payment through bank transfer, PayPal or Bitcoin.

The fraudsters will often make threats to the animals’ life if their ultimatum isn’t met.

Police have said that the scammers do not actually have your pet and “might make up various excuses should you ask to meet or ask for proof.”

Appeals by the police come just months after a similar scam targeted pet owners in Moray. 

‘Threaten to kill the pet if money is not sent’

North-east division crime reduction officer, constable Richard Russell said: “This despicable crime will see scammers contacting pet owners after seeing the appeal to find the missing pet online.

“The scammer will contact you directly on the mobile number or e-mail provided on social media and claim to have found your pet.

“They will then demand hundreds of pounds for safe return of the pet.

“Even if a reward was originally offered they will demand more or threaten to kill the pet if money is not sent.

“They will ask for money by various means including through bank, Paypal or Bitcoin transfer. “

Similar crimes have been reported across the UK, officers have advised that anyone suspecting fraud should not send money, provide details and should contact the police immediately.

