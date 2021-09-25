Police attend as vehicle collides with parked car in Banchory

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Banchory on Saturday morning.

They were called to the incident at around 8.30am.

A black car travelling along Station Road crashed into another that was parked at the side of the road.

Police advised that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

It was also not necessary to put any road closures in place.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a crash on Station Road in Banchory at around 8.30am in which a car struck a parked car.

“There is so suggestion of injuries.”

Police left the scene at around 12.30pm.