Occupants of Stonehaven property evacuated after gas leak

Fire crews, police and engineers were called to a gas leak at a property in Stonehaven today.

The residents of the property on Evan Street were evacuated after the leak was discovered at about 9.30am.

Fire crews and police sealed off the area, while SGN sent engineers to investigate.

They have since made the area safe.

The occupants of the property were checked over by ambulance crews.

‘There was some smell this morning’

Alan Innes is a partner at a shop below the property that had the leak, and raised the alarm after smelling something odd when he arrived.

He said: “When I came into the shop yesterday everything seemed alright – it didn’t smell like gas or anything.

“There was some smell this morning – wasn’t sure if it was gas, but just called the fire service.”

Mr Innes said he stayed in his shop while those upstairs were evacuated.

“Everybody from upstairs was taken out, but I just stayed in the shop,” he said.

“I think they dealt with it very smoothly – police were also here to see how they were getting on.”

A spokesman from police said they were helping the fire service with the incident.

He said: “We were made aware of a possible gas leak at a property on Evan Street in Stonehaven shortly after 9.30am on Thursday October 7.

“The occupants have been removed from the property and checked at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A spokeswoman from SGN said: “We were in attendance due to a gas leak at a property in Evan Street.

“Our engineers have made the situation safe and have now left site.”