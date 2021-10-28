Aberdeen woman chases her creative dream after graduating with a second HND qualification from NesCol

Hannah Bisset enjoyed her first course at North East Scotland College (NesCol) so much she returned for a second.

The Bridge of Don resident left school in 2013 and went to NesCol to complete an HND in photography.

After getting a taste of the creative life, she decided to go back to the classroom to develop her skills further – this time opting for visual communications.

The 27-year-old said: “I loved every minute of my time at NesCol.

“I received so much support and learned so much from the extremely knowledgeable lecturers. I also met some amazing friends and, more importantly, I found my passion.”

Finding her passion

From building Lego with her dad to working as a photographer and now as a content executive, Ms Bisset has always had a creative side.

After her first course at NesCol – which was an easy choice due to equipment and facilities on offer to students – she found full-time work as a photographer.

But over time, she realised that something was missing in her ideal skillset.

She added: “There were designs I wanted to create but I just didn’t have the knowledge to put them together, so I decided to return to NesCol to complete HND Visual Communication.

“The experience and knowledge I had gained as a photographer was such an asset when studying the visual communication course.”

Since completing this second course, Hannah has found work as a content executive at Xana Creative.

Her role involves working with clients on projects involving photography, graphic design, video and animation.

She added: “My NesCol qualifications were vital in securing my previous job as a photographer as well as my current job as a content executive.

“Photography and graphic design go hand in hand for me and I feel extremely lucky that I am able use them both every day.”