Aberdeen woman chases her creative dream after graduating with a second HND qualification from NesCol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman chases her creative dream after graduating with a second HND qualification from NesCol

By Daniel Boal
October 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Hannah Bisset

Hannah Bisset enjoyed her first course at North East Scotland College (NesCol) so much she returned for a second.

The Bridge of Don resident left school in 2013 and went to NesCol to complete an HND in photography.

After getting a taste of the creative life, she decided to go back to the classroom to develop her skills further – this time opting for visual communications.

The 27-year-old said: “I loved every minute of my time at NesCol.

“I received so much support and learned so much from the extremely knowledgeable lecturers. I also met some amazing friends and, more importantly, I found my passion.”

Finding her passion

From building Lego with her dad to working as a photographer and now as a content executive, Ms Bisset has always had a creative side.

After her first course at NesCol – which was an easy choice due to equipment and facilities on offer to students – she found full-time work as a photographer.

But over time, she realised that something was missing in her ideal skillset.

She added: “There were designs I wanted to create but I just didn’t have the knowledge to put them together, so I decided to return to NesCol to complete HND Visual Communication.

“The experience and knowledge I had gained as a photographer was such an asset when studying the visual communication course.”

Since completing this second course, Hannah has found work as a content executive at Xana Creative.

Her role involves working with clients on projects involving photography, graphic design, video and animation.

She added: “My NesCol qualifications were vital in securing my previous job as a photographer as well as my current job as a content executive.

“Photography and graphic design go hand in hand for me and I feel extremely lucky that I am able use them both every day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]