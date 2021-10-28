Armed police respond to ‘concern for person’ call on Great Western Road

A large number of police have responded to a concern for a person call near the centre of Aberdeen.

Several armed officers were present at the scene on Great Western Road, though a spokeswoman said there was “no threat to the wider public”.

Five police vehicles attended after receiving the call at around midday.

The police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 12 noon on Thursday, October 28 to a report of a concern for person within an address on Great Western Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers are in attendance and there is no threat to the wider public.”

