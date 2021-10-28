Aberdeen care home residents pick up their pencils for special drawing class

Residents at a care home in Aberdeen have picked up their drawing pencils in support of The Big Draw Festival 2021.

The Big Draw has partnered with the residents and team members of Care UK’s Tor Na Dee in North Deeside to promote the benefits of drawing and artistic expression.

This is the third year that the Big Draw is partnering up with the care home, who care for people with dementia, so that residents get the therapuatic benefits that art can provide.

Care UK renewed its partnership with the Big Draw in 2021 after a previous successful two years.

The care provider is keen to change the perception of care home living by providing interesting and stimulating activities that will help residents enjoy later life.

Since it started in 2000, the month-long Big Draw festival has encouraged over four million people to pick up their pencils and use their imagination to get artsy.

This year’s theme is Make a Change, which focuses on people and their relationship with the environment.

It gives older residents the chance to reminisce about their favourite nature spots and look to the future and how to safeguard our natural environment as the climate crisis worsens.

Maureen Barrett, home manager at Tor Na Dee, said: “Our Big Draw event was a hit and residents loved getting creative.

“Drawing is great for everyone, especially for older people, including those living with dementia.

“On top of physical benefits, from increased motor skills to improved coordination, creative activities, such as drawing, can truly boost cognitive function and even reduce the rate of development for a range of memory conditions.

“This year, we wanted to go the extra mile, which is why we were delighted to welcome Sherbet the pony along to take part in our art session.

“Everyone left the garden with a smile on their face – we’re all looking forward to getting our pencils out again very soon.”