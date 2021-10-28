Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£23,632 in funding awarded to Aberdeen-based creative projects through Creative Scotland

By Ross Hempseed
October 28, 2021, 8:58 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 9:11 pm
Musician Colin Steele performing at the Blue Lamp venue. Picture by Colin Black.

A new round of funding by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland has awarded two Aberdeen-based creative projects with £23,632.

Aberdeenshire-based writer, John Bolland has created Pibroch which explores the connections between the climate crisis and the 1988 Piper Alpha disaster in the North Sea which resulted in 167 deaths.

Pibroch is a poetry collection and spoken word performance piece with music and visuals which Mr Bolland has been working on since 2019 due to his background in oil and gas since the 1980s.

Mr Bolland said: “The opportunity Creative Scotland has provided to engage local North East musicians, designers, producers and venues to develop this particular project in rural Aberdeenshire supports the local creative economy and affords the opportunity to share our voices and visions more widely within Scotland and the wider global community.”

Another project is the Jazz at the Blue Lamp which is an organisation of jazz musicians and volunteers that helps spread the awareness and power of jazz music to the public.

Shows are regularly put on at the Blue Lamp venue in Aberdeen’s historic Gallowgate and the funding will go towards staging a special Thursday night concert that will run till the end of 2021.

Jazz at the Blue Lamp previously received support from the Open Fund earlier in the year because of pressure due to Covid-19

‘These awards are creating many invaluable opportunities for people and communities across Scotland to engage with the arts.’

Marisha Addison, chairwoman of Jazz at the Blue Lamp said: “As one of the few promoters of regular jazz events in Scotland we are all delighted to be presenting top-class live music once more and welcoming back our loyal audience.

“The gigs so far have been enthusiastically received and we are looking forward to more great nights at one of the UK’s finest jazz venues.”

The Open Fund awards have awarded over 41 projects across Scotland with £1,019,613 collectively towards creative projects.

Iain Munro, CEO of Creative Scotland said: “It’s great to see so many projects continue to benefit from Open Fund awards.

“Thanks to the generosity of the National Lottery players, who raise £30 million for good causes across the UK every week, these awards are creating many invaluable opportunities for people and communities across Scotland to engage with the arts while enabling artists and creative organisations to develop and grow.”

