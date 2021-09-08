Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tour of Britain: All the road closures planned in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By David Mackay
September 8, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Large crowds packed Aberdeen city centre for the Tour Series cycling in 2019. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents have been urged to plan ahead for road closures as the Tour of Britain powers to the north-east at the weekend.

Roads will be closed across the region to make way for elite cyclists tackling the peaks and straights of the eighth and final stage.

Large crowds are expected for the grand finale on Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade.

Parking is expected to be limited, especially on rural roads, with spectators urged to have a plan B if sections are busy.

What roads will be closed in Aberdeenshire?

Road closures will begin in Aberdeenshire from the night before the riders even set off.

The B974 Cairn O’Mount road, the highlight of the stage and where many spectators are expected to attend, will be closed from 6pm on Saturday until the peloton passes on Sunday.

The rest of the route will be covered with a series of rolling road closures along the Aberdeenshire section before the Tour of Britain finally arrives in Aberdeen.

Parking restrictions will also be in force in villages along the route, including Aboyne, Auchenblae, Westhill, Ballater and Westhill.

All the closures planned for Aberdeenshire. Map: Aberdeenshire Council

What roads will be closed in Aberdeen?

Beach Esplanade, between King Street and Beach Boulevard, will be shut from 6pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday night.

The remaining closures will be from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday.

  • Skene Road, between Westhill and Queens Road
  • Queens road, between Skene Road and Carden Place
  • Anderson Drive, at Queens Road roundabout
  • Queens Cross roundabout
  • Carden Place, between Queens Road and Skene Street
  • Skene Street, between Carden Place and Woolmanhill roundabout
  • Skene Square, between Woolmanhill Roundabout and Caroline Place
  • Caroline Place
  • Hutcheon Street, between Berryden Road and Mounthooly roundabout
  • Mounthooly Way
  • King Street, between Nelson Street and Ellon Road
  • Seaton roundabout
  • Ellon Road, between King Street and Balgownie Road

Meanwhile, from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday the existing one-way system on the Esplanade at the junction of King Street will be suspended.

And from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday the existing prohibition of right turns from Ellon Road onto Balgownie Road shall also be suspended.

Tour of Britain preparations

Spectators have been urged to use public transport, where possible, to reduce congestion on roads.

Meanwhile, people have been asked to give others space to reduce coronavirus risks while being prepared to move to another location.

Chris Foy, chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, said: “On Sunday, spectators will see some of the world’s cycling superstars come to the region in what promises to be an exciting finale to the spectacular Tour of Britain.

“With a nationwide TV audience watching, we have every confidence that the stunning Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire scenery will inspire future visits by cyclists from across the UK.”

