Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents have been urged to plan ahead for road closures as the Tour of Britain powers to the north-east at the weekend.

Roads will be closed across the region to make way for elite cyclists tackling the peaks and straights of the eighth and final stage.

Large crowds are expected for the grand finale on Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade.

Parking is expected to be limited, especially on rural roads, with spectators urged to have a plan B if sections are busy.

What roads will be closed in Aberdeenshire?

Road closures will begin in Aberdeenshire from the night before the riders even set off.

The B974 Cairn O’Mount road, the highlight of the stage and where many spectators are expected to attend, will be closed from 6pm on Saturday until the peloton passes on Sunday.

The rest of the route will be covered with a series of rolling road closures along the Aberdeenshire section before the Tour of Britain finally arrives in Aberdeen.

Parking restrictions will also be in force in villages along the route, including Aboyne, Auchenblae, Westhill, Ballater and Westhill.

What roads will be closed in Aberdeen?

Beach Esplanade, between King Street and Beach Boulevard, will be shut from 6pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday night.

The remaining closures will be from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday.

Skene Road, between Westhill and Queens Road

Queens road, between Skene Road and Carden Place

Anderson Drive, at Queens Road roundabout

Queens Cross roundabout

Carden Place, between Queens Road and Skene Street

Skene Street, between Carden Place and Woolmanhill roundabout

Skene Square, between Woolmanhill Roundabout and Caroline Place

Caroline Place

Hutcheon Street, between Berryden Road and Mounthooly roundabout

Mounthooly Way

King Street, between Nelson Street and Ellon Road

Seaton roundabout

Ellon Road, between King Street and Balgownie Road

The region will be a hub of cycling activity for the Tour of Britain this Sunday, all the information you need for road opening/closing times are available on the website; https://t.co/ASGOxK96yX #TourofBritain #ToBABDN @AberdeenCC @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/LjD7H5aNPL — Tour of Britain ABDN (@ToBABDN) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday the existing one-way system on the Esplanade at the junction of King Street will be suspended.

And from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday the existing prohibition of right turns from Ellon Road onto Balgownie Road shall also be suspended.

Tour of Britain preparations

Spectators have been urged to use public transport, where possible, to reduce congestion on roads.

Meanwhile, people have been asked to give others space to reduce coronavirus risks while being prepared to move to another location.

#TourofBritain riders will be faced with the gruelling Cairn O'Mount when they visit #Aberdeen this Sunday. Our reporter @jamiehall03 attempted to tackle the category one @TourofBritain climb… pic.twitter.com/atUQ4zzm15 — The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) September 8, 2021

Chris Foy, chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, said: “On Sunday, spectators will see some of the world’s cycling superstars come to the region in what promises to be an exciting finale to the spectacular Tour of Britain.

“With a nationwide TV audience watching, we have every confidence that the stunning Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire scenery will inspire future visits by cyclists from across the UK.”