Husband’s birthday secures Elgin woman bargain Gran Canaria holiday for just £6.06

An Elgin resident has secured her and her husband a seven-day holiday in Gran Canaria for just £6.06.

Kim Fraser offered the bargain price in the Jet2holidays “Bid for a Break” competition.

The local secured the sunshine getaway after choosing the numbers of her husband’s birthday.

And because the sum was the lowest unique bid in the competition – she netted herself the overseas break.

Elgin resident Mrs Fraser said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have bought a holiday with Jet2holidays for just £6.06. It was such a lovely surprise and I am looking forward to our break in the sunshine.

“I’d urge everyone to get involved and place their bid. It will feel fantastic being on holiday and knowing that I have paid less for it than my weekly coffee and cheesecake treat.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2holidays, said: “We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pounds.

“Everyone deserves the chance to get away and our ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign offers every person to do just that without breaking the bank, so make sure you have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday.”