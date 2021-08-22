Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving youths at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park By Ellie Milne August 22, 2021, 6:46 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm The crowds gathered at Duthie Park Police were called to an Aberdeen park today following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of youths. Photos circulated online showed a crowd of teenagers, many with bikes, in Duthie Park. A police spokesman said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday, August 22, officers were called to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance involving a large number of youths. “Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.