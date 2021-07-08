Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for third drive-thru at Haudagain roundabout approved – but who will snap it up?

By Daniel Boal
July 8, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Haudagain roundabout

Plans for a third drive-thru restaurant at the Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen have been approved.

The tired retail park has been given a boost in recent months, with Taco Bell joining the well-established KFC earlier this year.

Now a third drive-thru has been approved for the old Blockbuster unit – but as yet, no operator has snapped it up.

Architects Coogan and Co submitted the plans on behalf of developer Kirk Bryson (Northern) Ltd, and have now been granted permission to knock down the old shop – while leaving the tower remaining.

The plans have been approved for the former Blockbuster store.

Plans for a drive-thru at the site were previously granted in September 2018 and March 2019, but now that some fresh life has been brought to the site, a development could finally take shape.

Mexican food chain Taco Bell’s second premises in Aberdeen has proved just as popular as the first since it opened last month.

The 32-seat restaurant is in the site of the former Carphone Warehouse and Maplin stores.

“No demonstrable adverse impact”

Details of the lay-out of the new restaurant, including how many diners could eat in, have not yet been confirmed.

However, whoever does take on the site must ensure there is an electric vehicle charging point in their parking allocation.

In a statement approving the project, Aberdeen City Council officials said: “The proposed use would have no demonstrable adverse impact on residential amenity.

“Conditions can ensure that the residential amenity of nearby property is protected, through the provision of bin storage and treatment of cooking odours, thus addressing Aberdeen local development plan.”

 

