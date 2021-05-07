Aberdeen beach masterplan will create ‘opportunity for footfall’, says report

A masterplan for developing the area around Aberdeen beach will create an “opportunity for footfall and economic recovery”, according to council documents.

Earlier this year we revealed Aberdeen City Council plans to carry out a radical regeneration of the city centre and beach area at a cost of around £150 million.

Included in the plans are improved walking and cycling routes between the beach and the city centre, while the council also hopes to convince Aberdeen FC to rethink their plans to move out of the city.

A city centre masterplan already exists, and ahead of a meeting of the local authority’s city growth and resources committee next week, members have been urged to “accelerate” projects to kick-start the economic recovery from Covid-19.

However, there is currently no such masterplan for the beach – but a second report to the same committee has now identified an area which would be covered.

The document, which provides a blueprint for regeneration, is proposed to cover areas including the Castlegate, Beach Boulevard and as far north as Accommodation Road.

It would also incorporate the location of Transition Extreme and the former Doubletree Hotel, which is currently the favoured site of a new football stadium, extreme sports facility and replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre.

City has ‘unique advantage’

The beach provides Aberdeen with a “distinct and unique advantage” over other cities in terms of being able to attract new visitors, according to a report prepared by the council’s head of commercial and procurement Craig Innes.

It reads: “In terms of wider economic recovery of cities, the beach area is an opportunity and tourism asset.

“As it is located almost in the city centre, it provides Aberdeen with a distinct and unique advantage to generate new visits and spend over other UK destinations.

“The beach area is also an intrinsic component of the Aberdeen Coastal Trail, and the wide variety of tourism offer that includes nature, golf, maritime history or dolphin watching.

Chance to attract footfall

“The area received the Resort Seaside Award in 2013 and given its location a short distance from Aberdeen city centre, it provides an opportunity to attract new footfall to the city.

“As such it is actively promoted by both VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire for its popular recreational and sports area, and the Beach Leisure Centre, Linx Ice Area, a range of cafes, restaurants and a family funfair.

“It is, therefore, a component of the VisitAberdeenshire destination planning and contributes to wider development work on the north-east of Scotland adventure tourism.”

The report will go before the city growth and resources committee on Tuesday.

It recommends councillors instruct staff to begin the process for public consultation on the masterplan and feasibility studies, with the results to be reported back to the committee in August.