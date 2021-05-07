Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen beach masterplan will create ‘opportunity for footfall’, says report

By Jamie Hall
May 7, 2021, 11:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
A masterplan is to be created to regenerate the area around the beach.
A masterplan for developing the area around Aberdeen beach will create an “opportunity for footfall and economic recovery”, according to council documents.

Earlier this year we revealed Aberdeen City Council plans to carry out a radical regeneration of the city centre and beach area at a cost of around £150 million.

Included in the plans are improved walking and cycling routes between the beach and the city centre, while the council also hopes to convince Aberdeen FC to rethink their plans to move out of the city.

A city centre masterplan already exists, and ahead of a meeting of the local authority’s city growth and resources committee next week, members have been urged to “accelerate” projects to kick-start the economic recovery from Covid-19.

However, there is currently no such masterplan for the beach – but a second report to the same committee has now identified an area which would be covered.

The document, which provides a blueprint for regeneration, is proposed to cover areas including the Castlegate, Beach Boulevard and as far north as Accommodation Road.

It would also incorporate the location of Transition Extreme and the former Doubletree Hotel, which is currently the favoured site of a new football stadium, extreme sports facility and replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre.

City has ‘unique advantage’

The beach provides Aberdeen with a “distinct and unique advantage” over other cities in terms of being able to attract new visitors, according to a report prepared by the council’s head of commercial and procurement Craig Innes.

It reads: “In terms of wider economic recovery of cities, the beach area is an opportunity and tourism asset.

“As it is located almost in the city centre, it provides Aberdeen with a distinct and unique advantage to generate new visits and spend over other UK destinations.

Land currently home to Transition Extreme and the Doubletree hotel is earmarked for a stadium.

“The beach area is also an intrinsic component of the Aberdeen Coastal Trail, and the wide variety of tourism offer that includes nature, golf, maritime history or dolphin watching.

Chance to attract footfall

“The area received the Resort Seaside Award in 2013 and given its location a short distance from Aberdeen city centre, it provides an opportunity to attract new footfall to the city.

“As such it is actively promoted by both VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire for its popular recreational and sports area, and the Beach Leisure Centre, Linx Ice Area, a range of cafes, restaurants and a family funfair.

“It is, therefore, a component of the VisitAberdeenshire destination planning and contributes to wider development work on the north-east of Scotland adventure tourism.”

The report will go before the city growth and resources committee on Tuesday.

It recommends councillors instruct staff to begin the process for public consultation on the masterplan and feasibility studies, with the results to be reported back to the committee in August.

