Aberdeen man missing for more than a week traced safe and well

An Aberdeen man who was last seen more than a week ago has been traced by police. Robert (Bob) Tytler was reported missing on March 30, with searches conducted by officers. Now, they have confirmed that the 63-year-old has been traced "safe and well". Police thanked the public for helping to share their appeals for help.