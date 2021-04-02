Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BrewDog’s planned improvements for Ellon headquarters approved by council

By David Proctor
April 2, 2021, 9:30 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Brewdog's headquarters in Ellon.
Brewdog's headquarters in Ellon.

Plans for improvement works at a north-east craft brewers headquarters have been approved by council bosses.

Brewdog applied for permission to add a pipe bridge to their Ellon site in January.

The metal gantry will connect two parts of the brewer’s plant which are separated by Balmacassie Road.

A supporting statement prepared by Taylor Design Services on behalf of Brewdog said the bridge would connect two different sites at the site so distillery equipment that has been relocated can be used.

How the pipe bridge at Brewdog in Ellon will look.

The report said: “Initial investigations for a supply route between the sites suggested an underground pipe however this quickly became undesirable when considering that access for any essential maintenance, modifications or future capacity increases would be restricted considerably.

“The height of the bridge is derived from initial discussions with the Roads department whom have stipulated a min. clearance of 7.5m to enable the continued use of the freight route.

“The bridge would be subject to additional authorisation processes for which its structural capacity and proposed maintenance scheme would be assessed for road safety purposes.

“The bridge will be formed in galvanised steel with pipework run within the box girder void that is formed.”

The proposals for the pipe bridge.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council said the proposed industrial infrastructure is “relatively minor in scale” for the craft beer plant.

The report said: “The appearance of the gantry is relatively lightweight, being a galvanised structure which consists of a lattice design. The gantry is lower in height than a number of industrial buildings surrounding it.

“It would not cause a detrimental impact on the amenity of any neighbouring industrial buildings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.