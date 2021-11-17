‘This is for all police officers’: Libyan close to Gaddafi found jointly liable for Yvonne Fletcher killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘This is for all police officers’: Libyan close to Gaddafi found jointly liable for Yvonne Fletcher killing

By Daniel Boal
November 17, 2021, 7:27 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 7:27 pm
Jess Glass/PA Wire

A police officer who held colleague Yvonne Fletcher as she lay dying has said justice has been a “long time coming” after a landmark court ruling.

PC Fletcher was shot in the back while on duty at an anti-Gaddafi protect in central London outside the Libyan embassy on April 17, 1984.

Yesterday, a former aide to Col Gaddafi was found jointly liable for killing the 25-year-old.

And tonight, her colleague and friend John Murray told the Press and Journal that this was “just the beginning”.

Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk had been arrested over PC Fletcher’s murder back in 2015.

However, the investigation was dropped two years later after it was ruled that crucial evidence could not be used for national security reasons.

Determined to see justice for his friend, Mr Murray, who is originally from Aberdeen, brought a civil action against Mabrouk.

“The judge said he’d never seen a courtroom cheer like that before”

After a three-day trial at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, those in attendance cheered as the judge concluded that while Mabrouk hadn’t fired any shots, he was jointly liable for the killing.

Mr Murray, 66, who himself suffered from PTSD as a result of the shooting, said: “It was a very emotional day when it happened the whole of the court erupted into applause – something I’ve been told has never happened in the high court before.

“It has taken us 37 and a half years to get here, and it’s a day I never thought we would see. We have beaten the odds.

“This day has been a long-time coming, and I know Yvonne would be proud.

“I have plans to visit her grave and tell her about what we have done.”

Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock<br />Retired police officer, John Murray

Mr Murray was so determined to get justice for his friend that he worked as a school caretaker to afford the legal representation.

He now hopes that after the successful civil case, criminal proceedings can take place – and admitted he still can’t understand how national security was used as a reason for dropping a 30-year-old case in 2015.

He said: “It has been a long time coming, but I wouldn’t change a thing. The support from officers all around the world has been amazing.

“The justice we got yesterday isn’t just for Yvonne or me, it is for all police officers in the UK, god forbid if anything happened to any of them there will be people who will seek justice.”

Hundreds of police officers from around the world have reached out via e-mail to congratulate Mr Murray on the courtroom verdict.

