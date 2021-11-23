Bon Accord Baths volunteers to confront leaky roof issue with funds from latest open day

The group aiming to save one of Aberdeen’s best-loved architectural treasures is to hold a new open day – raising funds for vital repairs in the building’s roof.

Bon Accord Baths has been plagued by issues including leaks and vandalism since it was closed in 2008, with water causing significant damage to the massive art deco pool hall.

But since being granted access last year, campaign group Bon Accord Heritage has made considerable headway in making the leisure centre wind and watertight.

The felt and flashings on the link corridor’s roof have been repaired and plants growing on the right-hand side of the pool hall have been cleared, allowing that section of the building to begin drying out.

However, the recent rain showers in the city have made clear some work remains to be done.

On Sunday, Bon Accord Heritage posted a video on the campaign’s Facebook page, showing water dripping over the old wooden spectator seats on the left-hand side of the main hall.

The building will be open 10am – 3pm on Saturday 27 November and 12pm – 3pm on Sunday 28 November. As well as visiting some of the key rooms, you'll be able to buy anything from Christmas cards, to shopping totes and even hoodies, with all proceeds going to the roof repair.

Group secretary Steven Cooper said: “Long-term vegetation build-up has caused some blocked drains there, and there’s some patching needing done on the asphalt up there which will stop water coming through in that area.

“Because of the height of the roof, it is a specialist contractor job which is why we’re having to fundraise rather than using volunteer support for that at the moment.

“It will need done by professionals.”

Event programme begins

That underlines the importance of the group’s winter programme of fundraising events, which will kick off this Saturday (November 27) with an open day, to be followed by a shorter event on Sunday.

Mr Cooper said the format would be similar to the last event in June, which attracted more than 1,200 visitors over the two days.

People will be able to wander around the leisure centre and see how work has progressed, check out an exhibition on the history of the building and the heritage project, and buy some merchandise including Christmas cards.

A wider selection of merchandise will be available at the Bon Accord Heritage chalet at the Christmas in the Quad market, between December 10 and 12.