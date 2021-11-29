Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen to Dundee trains resume after being suspended for four days

By David Mackay
November 29, 2021, 12:33 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 2:04 pm
Strike action could bring ScotRail to a halt during the Cop26 conference.

ScotRail trains have resumed between Aberdeen and Dundee again on Monday after being suspended during Storm Arwen.

All journeys north of Perth and Dundee were cancelled on Friday as the north and north-east were hit with winds of up to 90mph.

Aberdeen to Inverness connections started again on Monday morning after Network Rail crews checked the line to ensure it was safe.

A tree blocking the line between Aberdeen and Inverness on Sunday. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Several fallen trees meant the railway line was impassable for several days.

Now Network Rail has confirmed the line will now reopen between Aberdeen and Dundee.

The first train to leave the Granite City was due to be the noon service from Inverurie to Montrose.

And ScotRail has confirmed the 10.41am Glasgow to Aberdeen service will be the first to arrive, which is due at 1.12pm.

