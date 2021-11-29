Aberdeen to Dundee trains resume after being suspended for four days

ScotRail trains have resumed between Aberdeen and Dundee again on Monday after being suspended during Storm Arwen.

All journeys north of Perth and Dundee were cancelled on Friday as the north and north-east were hit with winds of up to 90mph.

Aberdeen to Inverness connections started again on Monday morning after Network Rail crews checked the line to ensure it was safe.

Several fallen trees meant the railway line was impassable for several days.

Now Network Rail has confirmed the line will now reopen between Aberdeen and Dundee.

The first train to leave the Granite City was due to be the noon service from Inverurie to Montrose.

And ScotRail has confirmed the 10.41am Glasgow to Aberdeen service will be the first to arrive, which is due at 1.12pm.