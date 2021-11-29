Aberdeen to Dundee trains resume after being suspended for four days By David Mackay November 29, 2021, 12:33 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 2:04 pm Strike action could bring ScotRail to a halt during the Cop26 conference. ScotRail trains have resumed between Aberdeen and Dundee again on Monday after being suspended during Storm Arwen. All journeys north of Perth and Dundee were cancelled on Friday as the north and north-east were hit with winds of up to 90mph. Aberdeen to Inverness connections started again on Monday morning after Network Rail crews checked the line to ensure it was safe. A tree blocking the line between Aberdeen and Inverness on Sunday. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media Several fallen trees meant the railway line was impassable for several days. Now Network Rail has confirmed the line will now reopen between Aberdeen and Dundee. The first train to leave the Granite City was due to be the noon service from Inverurie to Montrose. And ScotRail has confirmed the 10.41am Glasgow to Aberdeen service will be the first to arrive, which is due at 1.12pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up