Another 160 council flats completed in Aberdeen to help housing shortage

More new-build Aberdeen council houses have been completed as the work on two phases of the development in Dyce are finished.

Part of a programme to build 2,000 new council houses across Aberdeen, the development at Wellheads at Dyce has only a final phase left.

It is one of nine sites across the city where Aberdeen City Council is building new council houses to help address long-term shortage of affordable social rented housing. So far, the only council in Scotland to be committing to building such a large number of council houses and to the Gold Standard.

Designed to have a high level of energy efficiency and low maintenance external amenity space, the Wellheads homes in Dyce are developed to support more walking, cycling and wheeling through Active Travel.

To aid this, the site includes a playground, storage for bicycles and lots of green outdoor space. The homes are heated using combined heat and power plant which helps to utilise wasted heat from producing electricity to heat houses.

Phases two and three at Wellheads in Dyce are a mixture of one to eight people flats. The 160 flats now finished are designed to meet varying needs with a total of 283 properties earmarked at the site. The last phase of the development’s building work – phase four – is due to start soon.

Biggest council housing programme in Aberdeen in 50 years

Councillor Ryan Houghton, Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources convener, said: “These new homes will not only be great places to live in but are designed to help meet the greatest demand for our properties including for families, single people, and housing for varying needs.

“We are proud of the work we are undertaking building high quality homes of differing sizes suitable for a range of tenants in community settings around the city.”

Aberdeen City Council’s Housing Programme’s aim is to deliver affordable homes that meet residents’ current and future needs whilst creating sustainable integrated communities and supporting tenants wellbeing.

Aberdeen City Council leader, councillor Jenny Laing said that it is “fantastic” to see more people moved into flats in the second phase at Wellheads.

She added: “I’m sure the latest residents in the Wellheads development will be pleased with the quality of their new homes and I hope they are settling in well and enjoying their new surroundings.

“This is the biggest council housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years which is providing high quality homes of differing sizes for a range of tenants in a variety of community settings around the city and I’m delighted to see residents moving into another one of the new developments.”

Ogilvie Construction is the main contractor in the development of the homes at Wellheads and Faithful and Gould are project managers. Other ongoing work of houses being built include sites at Auchmill, Craighill in Kincorth, the former Kincorth Academy site at Kincorth, two at Tillydrone, Summerhill, and Kaimhill.