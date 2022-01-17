Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Another 160 council flats completed in Aberdeen to help housing shortage

By Lottie Hood
January 17, 2022, 3:42 pm
Councillor Ryan Houghton at Wellheads site of new council flats in Dyce as phases two and three are completed.
More new-build Aberdeen council houses have been completed as the work on two phases of the development in Dyce are finished.

Work has finished in two phases in a development of new council flats in Aberdeen opening up another 160 council homes for use.

Part of a programme to build 2,000 new council houses across Aberdeen, the development at Wellheads at Dyce has only a final phase left.

It is one of nine sites across the city where Aberdeen City Council is building new council houses to help address long-term shortage of affordable social rented housing. So far, the only council in Scotland to be committing to building such a large number of  council houses and to the Gold Standard.

Designed to have a high level of energy efficiency and low maintenance external amenity space, the Wellheads homes in Dyce are developed to support more walking, cycling and wheeling through Active Travel.

To aid this, the site includes a playground, storage for bicycles and lots of green outdoor space. The homes are heated using combined heat and power plant which helps to utilise wasted heat from producing electricity to heat houses.

Phases two and three at Wellheads in Dyce are a mixture of one to eight people flats. The 160 flats now finished are designed to meet varying needs with a total of 283 properties earmarked at the site. The last phase of the development’s building work – phase four – is due to start soon.

Biggest council housing programme in Aberdeen in 50 years

Councillor Ryan Houghton, Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources convener, said: “These new homes will not only be great places to live in but are designed to help meet the greatest demand for our properties including for families, single people, and housing for varying needs.

“We are proud of the work we are undertaking building high quality homes of differing sizes suitable for a range of tenants in community settings around the city.”

Aberdeen City Council’s Housing Programme’s aim is to deliver affordable homes that meet residents’ current and future needs whilst creating sustainable integrated communities and supporting tenants wellbeing.

Councillor Jenny Laing with Edyta and Lukasz Kranz and their family who moved into the development at Wellheads, Dyce.

Aberdeen City Council leader, councillor Jenny Laing said that it is “fantastic” to see more people moved into flats in the second phase at Wellheads.

She added: “I’m sure the latest residents in the Wellheads development will be pleased with the quality of their new homes and I hope they are settling in well and enjoying their new surroundings.

“This is the biggest council housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years which is providing high quality homes of differing sizes for a range of tenants in a variety of community settings around the city and I’m delighted to see residents moving into another one of the new developments.”

Ogilvie Construction is the main contractor in the development of the homes at Wellheads and Faithful and Gould are project managers. Other ongoing work of houses being built include sites at Auchmill, Craighill in Kincorth, the former Kincorth Academy site at Kincorth, two at Tillydrone, Summerhill, and Kaimhill.

