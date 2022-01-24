Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen nightlife remains quiet despite restrictions being lifted

By Ross Hempseed
January 24, 2022, 10:05 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 8:27 am
Belmont Street, popular destination for revellers in Aberdeen, was quiet after restrictions were lifted. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Restrictions might have eased, but the bars around Aberdeen were relatively quiet on Monday night.

Just two of the city’s clubs – Atik and Exodus – took advantage of the Scottish Government’s easing of the rules and opened.

Many other venues said they had no plans to open until later in the week – with some already looking forward to next week and the end of Dry January.

As of today, the emergency Omicron restrictions that limited bars to table service and closed nightclubs were lifted.

The Atik in Aberdeen was due to reopen on Monday night. Picture by Wullie Marr.

But tonight Belmont Street which houses popular spots such as Siberia, Revolution and The Tippling House was very quiet.

This may be due to it being a Monday and venues are preparing for a very busy upcoming weekend when more people are likely to come out.

This also coincides with the end of dry January, an unofficial tradition where many people abstain from drinking for the first month of the year.

Many businesses hope that the customers return in full force to help offset the impact of having to close over the Christmas period.

