Aberdeen nightlife remains quiet despite restrictions being lifted

Restrictions might have eased, but the bars around Aberdeen were relatively quiet on Monday night.

Just two of the city’s clubs – Atik and Exodus – took advantage of the Scottish Government’s easing of the rules and opened.

Many other venues said they had no plans to open until later in the week – with some already looking forward to next week and the end of Dry January.

As of today, the emergency Omicron restrictions that limited bars to table service and closed nightclubs were lifted.

But tonight Belmont Street which houses popular spots such as Siberia, Revolution and The Tippling House was very quiet.

This may be due to it being a Monday and venues are preparing for a very busy upcoming weekend when more people are likely to come out.

This also coincides with the end of dry January, an unofficial tradition where many people abstain from drinking for the first month of the year.

Many businesses hope that the customers return in full force to help offset the impact of having to close over the Christmas period.