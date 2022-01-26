Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead residents call police on group of youths who were helping collapsed man

By Craig Munro
January 26, 2022, 7:25 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 8:04 pm
Police in Peterhead. Picture by Kami Thomson
Police in Peterhead. Picture by Kami Thomson

The quick action of Peterhead youths who helped a man in trouble last month has been praised by police – after they were called out by local residents, who thought the group was causing mischief.

Officers received a youth annoyance call on December 5, asking them to speak to the young people who had gathered at Drummers Corner.

However, it transpired that they were in fact helping an intoxicated man who had collapsed on the street.

The youths rushed to the local police station and asked if officers could come to the man’s aid.

They checked the man over, and found that he did not have any injuries.

‘Upstanding members of Peterhead community’

The North East Police Division put the story on their Facebook page as an example of young people acting as “upstanding members of the local community”, and an example of a time when “things are not always as they seem”.

The post said: “This is not the first time local youths have played an instrumental part in summoning assistance for someone in need at the Drummers Corner area.

“Good work guys!

“Local officers are working closely with partner agencies in the Peterhead area to engage with youths in the hope to bring some new initiatives to the area.”

