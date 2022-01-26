Peterhead residents call police on group of youths who were helping collapsed man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The quick action of Peterhead youths who helped a man in trouble last month has been praised by police – after they were called out by local residents, who thought the group was causing mischief.

Officers received a youth annoyance call on December 5, asking them to speak to the young people who had gathered at Drummers Corner.

However, it transpired that they were in fact helping an intoxicated man who had collapsed on the street.

The youths rushed to the local police station and asked if officers could come to the man’s aid.

They checked the man over, and found that he did not have any injuries.

‘Upstanding members of Peterhead community’

The North East Police Division put the story on their Facebook page as an example of young people acting as “upstanding members of the local community”, and an example of a time when “things are not always as they seem”.

The post said: “This is not the first time local youths have played an instrumental part in summoning assistance for someone in need at the Drummers Corner area.

“Good work guys!

“Local officers are working closely with partner agencies in the Peterhead area to engage with youths in the hope to bring some new initiatives to the area.”