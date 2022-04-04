Portsoy Harbour to become a ‘magnet’ for Peaky Blinders fans after millions watch finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Portsoy Harbour to become a ‘magnet’ for Peaky Blinders fans after millions watch finale

By Vanessa Walker
April 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 6:20 pm
The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival is hoping for more visitors after last night's explosive final episode.
Portsoy Harbour could become a “magnet” for Peaky Blinders fans after millions watched a climactic showdown filmed at the historic port.

Viewers of the long-running BBC gangster drama saw the much-anticipated finale between Tommy Shelby and Michael Gray in a transformed Portsoy on Sunday night.

It is understood that an impressive four million people tuned into the final episode of the show, where the picturesque port featured for the second time this series as a French outpost.

Scenes from Peaky Blinders filmed at Portsoy Harbour in January 2021.

Portsoy Harbour played starring role in Peaky Blinders

The production took over the Aberdeenshire village for five days last February, with the crew thanking residents for the warm reception as they packed up.

In the months following, the Peaky Blinders also voiced their support for the 2021 virtual boat festival – which had to take place online due to the pandemic.

And organisers are now optimistic that the community’s connection with the popular show will buoy the maritime celebration.

When it returns for two action-packed days at the harbour in June, there could be more flat caps in the crowds than usual…

Cillian Murphy was spotted in character as Tommy Shelby when Peaky Blinders took over Portsoy Harbour.

Peaky Blinders effect could boost Portsoy Harbour celebration

Esther Green, marketing coordinator for the festival, has said the show has brought a “buzz” about Portsoy which could last a while.

She said: “We have seen an impact on other UK destinations who have had an association with the show and we can only hope that it would be the same for Portsoy.

“We hope that this will be a magnet for tourists as Peaky Blinders has a worldwide following, especially with it now being on Netflix, which provides great potential for the village.

“It evokes a great image of what the harbour would have looked like back in the 1930s, a huge amount of work went into the production of this, and it was incredible how it turned out.”

Portsoy’s The Shore Inn was transformed to match the 1930s setting of the show.

Netflix’s The Crown filmed its fifth series in Macduff and Lossiemouth last summer, which is also hoped to drive tourism to Aberdeenshire and Moray during the summer months.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, located inside Portsoy’s 17th century harbour, is set to take place on the seafront from June 17 to 19, the first since 2019.

The Portsoy traditional Boat Festival last took place in 2019.

Festival boss says return will be ‘priceless’

Festival chairman, David Urquhart, said: “The boat festival offers the chance for a reunion of the community for the first time in three years.

“The feeling of community pride as the festival returns will be priceless.”

Guest vessels and crews will travel from across Scotland to attend, and the festival is set to feature its largest food and drink offering to date.

Initially created to celebrate the town’s 300th anniversary, the festival began in 1993, and now attracts thousands of visitors from all over.

Tickets for the weekend are available to order now from the website at stbfportsoy.org.

