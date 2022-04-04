Aberdeen homes prepared for Ukrainian refugees: What donations are needed?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council is furnishing and preparing homes ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees into the community.

Millions of people have now fled Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict and people across the UK have been offering up their homes to help them.

You can apply to host a refugee in your home on the government’s Homes for Ukraine portal.

Refugee support officers and community volunteers in Aberdeen are working hard to get properties looking homely and welcoming in preparation for their arrival.

The council has compiled a list of items that families are most likely to need in their new homes.

What can I donate?

These are the items the council is calling for people to donate:

Electrical appliances

Microwave

Toaster

Lamp

European converter plug

TV

Useful items

Kitchen bin

Tea towels

Clothes horse (for drying clothes)

Large pot

Home furnishings

Cushions

Blankets

Rug

Vase

Photo frame

Cleaning supplies

Mop and bucket

Bleach

Rubber gloves

Window and glass cleaner

Kitchen roll

Scouring sponge

Toilet cleaner

Bathroom cleaner

All-purpose cleaner

Dusters

Laundry detergent

Washing up liquid

Fabric softener

Oven gloves

Floor cleaner

Toy suggestions

Teddy

Doll

Toy cars

Ball

Skipping rope

Art supplies

More items could be added to this list once individual needs are known.

How can I donate?

To donate, you can contact a member of the community learning and development team on 01224 291874 during working hours from Monday to Friday. They can also be reached at communities@aberdeencity.gov.uk

The team will organise a suitable drop-off arrangement with you to maximise volunteer resources and to ensure they can collect all donations needed during the tight timeframe.

Please ensure that all electrical items comply with current safety regulations and that all other items are either new or nearly new.