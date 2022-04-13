Fire crews spend nearly nine hours battling blaze at old Aberdeenshire community hall By Lauren Robertson April 13, 2022, 6:41 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am Fire in Kingseat. Picture by David Stuart. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews battled a blaze at an abandoned community hall in Kingseat for nearly nine hours. They received a call at about 7.30pm on Tuesday evening and sent two appliances to the scene near Marshall Mackenzie Road. Seeing the size of the fire, they called for an extra appliance and used a water carrier, breathing apparatus and jets to get the flames under control. A spokeswoman from the fire service said the incident was focused in the roof of the building. Though the fire was put out at about 4.30am on Wednesday, fire crews have not yet deemed the incident fully finished. They have returned to reinspect the building on Wednesday morning. Video of the Kingseat fire Posted by Fubar News on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 Fire in Kingseat. Supplied by Fubar News. Fire in Kingseat. Supplied by Fubar News. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close