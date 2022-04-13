Fire crews spend nearly nine hours battling blaze at old Aberdeenshire community hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fire crews spend nearly nine hours battling blaze at old Aberdeenshire community hall

By Lauren Robertson
April 13, 2022, 6:41 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am
Fire in Kingseat. Picture by David Stuart.
Fire in Kingseat. Picture by David Stuart.

Fire crews battled a blaze at an abandoned community hall in Kingseat for nearly nine hours.

They received a call at about 7.30pm on Tuesday evening and sent two appliances to the scene near Marshall Mackenzie Road.

Seeing the size of the fire, they called for an extra appliance and used a water carrier, breathing apparatus and jets to get the flames under control.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said the incident was focused in the roof of the building.

Though the fire was put out at about 4.30am on Wednesday, fire crews have not yet deemed the incident fully finished.

They have returned to reinspect the building on Wednesday morning.

Video of the Kingseat fire

Posted by Fubar News on Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Fire in Kingseat. Supplied by Fubar News.
Fire in Kingseat. Supplied by Fubar News.

The cause of the  fire is currently unknown.

