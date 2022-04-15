Rector of Aberdeen cathedral walking to London to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rector of Aberdeen cathedral walking to London to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Ellie Milne
April 15, 2022, 3:16 pm Updated: April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Rev Isaac Poobalan will start his 50-day walk on Monday. Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
The Rector of St Andrew’s Cathedral is planning to walk from Aberdeen to London to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

Rev Isaac Poobalan will spend 50 days from Easter Sunday to Pentecost walking across the UK.

Following a launch walk with Lord Provost Barney Crockett on Easter Sunday, he will set off from the city on Monday with plans to cover 14 miles a day.

Rev Poobalan, who has served at St Andrew’s for seven years, said his “principal focus” for the walk is to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

He said: “I’m doing it as an experiment of 50 days of walking through the landscape praying for peace to see if that will have a real impact on the community and people.

“During lockdown, I kept walking through our city and found people out and about, some with mental health issues and addiction. It was a privilege to walk with them and pray for healing.

“Saying to people that they matter and there are others that care for them is part of the general idea.”

The Rector of St Andrew’s Cathedral, Isaac Poobalan, will be accompanied by Nigel Lammas (left) and Mark Walker (right). Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Meeting people on the road

The Rector of St Andrew’s Cathedral, on King Street, said the walk will not be an endurance test but a way for him to genuinely interact with other people.

Mark Walker and Nigel Lammas will join him for the walk, taking turns to drive the caravan which will be their home during the journey.

Rev Poobalan explained what made his fellow walker’s names special.

He said: “On the first Easter Sunday, two of Jesus’s disciples walked from Jerusalem to Emmaus and at the end of the walk they broke bread, which was a personal, deeply moving moment for all of them.

“One surname is Walker and the other surname is Lammas, he is a walker and Lammas means bread. These two gentlemen, just by their surnames, bring so much.”

Rev Poobalan has written to the Queen ahead of her Jubilee and has been walking from Aberdeenshire to the city centre every day for the past two months in preparation.

“I’ve been walking from Ellon, Inverurie, Castle Fraser, Banchory to get used to the distance,” he said.

“Already the walks I’ve done, I’ve come across absolutely fascinating people. When you get the chance to have a conversation it opens up a beautiful world and I believe the exchange changes both of us.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

