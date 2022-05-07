Appeal for information following car vandalism in Macduff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banff police are appealing for information after a car was vandalised in Macduff.

The vandalism took place on Gellymill Street and is thought to have happened just before 10.30pm on May 4.

Anyone who has information that could help police with their inquiries is asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting reference 3813 of May 4.

PC Gregor O’Neill from Banff Police Station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

“If anyone in the area has CCTV footage or dash cam footage then we would ask for you to check it for anything which may assist with our investigation.’’