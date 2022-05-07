Appeal for information following car vandalism in Macduff By Lauren Robertson May 7, 2022, 6:24 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Banff police are appealing for information after a car was vandalised in Macduff. The vandalism took place on Gellymill Street and is thought to have happened just before 10.30pm on May 4. Anyone who has information that could help police with their inquiries is asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting reference 3813 of May 4. PC Gregor O’Neill from Banff Police Station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward. “If anyone in the area has CCTV footage or dash cam footage then we would ask for you to check it for anything which may assist with our investigation.’’ Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Car among items stolen during early hours thefts in Peterhead Shinty club chieftain Donnie Martin named as Skye crash victim Three men for court after more than £20,000 of drugs seized in Aberdeen Woman taken to hospital following crash on B9170 near Methlick