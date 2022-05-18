‘A happy place for happy people’: The Aberdeen business helping those with learning disabilities get into the workplace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A happy place for happy people’: The Aberdeen business helping those with learning disabilities get into the workplace

By Cameron Roy
May 18, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 1:17 pm

An Aberdeen company has been leading the way for those with learning disabilities to access a job which meets their skills.

North East Community Workshop (NECW) has been running since 2013.

They are offering people the opportunity to gain work-related training by awarding certificates for each level of training they achieve.

Today’s work involved weighing out bird feed on a scale and bagging it up. Picture by Kath Flannery.

NECW provides a structured day service which provides an opportunity for people to take part in a day time occupation in a safe and stimulating environment.

Their workshop service is based around helping people gain a sense of achievement, boost self-esteem and get a sense of fulfilment.

Members that have taken part say it is “A happy place for happy people.”

Members of the team enjoy themselves while at work. Picture by Kath Flannery

Alastair Law, who leads the organisation, said: “We set up the company up to fill a gap in service provision to support people into some employment in the future.

“The team’s work changes depending on the time of year and what jobs they have available.

“We bag dog biscuits, bird seed, golf tees and we sell these on to members of the public or shops. We focus more on the training than the sales.”

A favourite job for the team is crushing aluminum cans in the crusher. After, the cans get sold to local scrap merchants for recycling.

Members of the workshop learn to work as a team and build their social skills while getting the job done. Picture by Kath Flannery.

But the workshop’s focus remains on getting people into outside employment.

“We have recently changed our focus slightly. We are trialing work out in community in real work settings and have managed to identify a couple of employers who will allow us to try and get a member of the workshop team into the workplace.”

How can you help?

People can visit the website if they know of any local businesses who have a suitable job for the workshop, or if they know of someone with disabilities that might want to take part.

The workshop is located at 35 Holland Street, Aberdeen.

