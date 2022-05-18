‘A happy place for happy people’: The Aberdeen business helping those with learning disabilities get into the workplace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen company has been leading the way for those with learning disabilities to access a job which meets their skills.

North East Community Workshop (NECW) has been running since 2013.

They are offering people the opportunity to gain work-related training by awarding certificates for each level of training they achieve.

NECW provides a structured day service which provides an opportunity for people to take part in a day time occupation in a safe and stimulating environment.

Their workshop service is based around helping people gain a sense of achievement, boost self-esteem and get a sense of fulfilment.

Members that have taken part say it is “A happy place for happy people.”

Alastair Law, who leads the organisation, said: “We set up the company up to fill a gap in service provision to support people into some employment in the future.

“The team’s work changes depending on the time of year and what jobs they have available.

“We bag dog biscuits, bird seed, golf tees and we sell these on to members of the public or shops. We focus more on the training than the sales.”

A favourite job for the team is crushing aluminum cans in the crusher. After, the cans get sold to local scrap merchants for recycling.

But the workshop’s focus remains on getting people into outside employment.

“We have recently changed our focus slightly. We are trialing work out in community in real work settings and have managed to identify a couple of employers who will allow us to try and get a member of the workshop team into the workplace.”

How can you help?

People can visit the website if they know of any local businesses who have a suitable job for the workshop, or if they know of someone with disabilities that might want to take part.

The workshop is located at 35 Holland Street, Aberdeen.